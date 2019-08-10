As Air Lease (AL) Share Value Rose, Southport Management Has Cut Stake; As Phillips 66 (PSX) Market Valuation Rose, Rr Partners LP Has Cut Holding by $1.81 Million

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 19,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 913,922 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.98 million, down from 933,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $100.44. About 1.63M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 20,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698.78M, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.11. About 1.11 million shares traded or 29.76% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP. CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE NEVER EXPLORED PLACING AIRCRAFT IN IRAN: CEO; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TARGETING AIRCRAFT SALES FOR 2H 2018: PLUEGER; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q EPS $1.00; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5 Billion; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TO DELIVER 121 NEW AIRCRAFT THRU END OF 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cambiar Investors Llc has 0.11% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 138,843 shares. Paloma Partners Management accumulated 0.01% or 16,031 shares. Illinois-based Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Vanguard reported 9.13M shares. Alyeska Inv Grp Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Natixis Advsrs Lp reported 0.02% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Artisan Prtn Limited Partnership reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Citadel Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 892,013 shares in its portfolio. The Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Com has invested 0.07% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). First Interstate National Bank has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Citigroup holds 0% or 8,616 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru has 1.29 million shares. The New York-based Klingenstein Fields & Co Limited Company has invested 1.11% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Huntington Bank owns 143,076 shares. Ejf Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

Southport Management Llc, which manages about $21.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.09 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership has invested 0.19% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Andra Ap holds 40,800 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Limited holds 204,404 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. New York-based Amalgamated Bank & Trust has invested 0.12% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 305,494 are owned by Panagora Asset. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund accumulated 8,341 shares. Prelude Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2,610 shares. American Century Companies holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 640,126 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc holds 979 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Reliance Tru Of Delaware holds 12,278 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Lincoln Capital Ltd holds 77,335 shares. Ima Wealth reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Walleye Trading Lc has invested 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 67,964 are held by Montgomery. America First Invest Advsr Lc has invested 0.2% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.08 billion for 10.78 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.