As Air Lease (AL) Share Value Rose, Southport Management Cut Stake by $343.49 Million; J Goldman & Company LP Maintains Position in Penney J C (JCP)

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Penney J C Corp Inc (JCP) by 169.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 2.51 million shares as the company’s stock declined 39.73% . The hedge fund held 3.99 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95M, up from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Penney J C Corp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.27 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.0152 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7694. About 7.24M shares traded. J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) has declined 67.66% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.66% the S&P500. Some Historical JCP News: 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine Classes of WFCM 2010-C1; 08/03/2018 – JCPenney Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of Senior Secured Second Priority Notes; 22/05/2018 – JCPenney CEO Leaves for Lowe’s (Video); 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 17/05/2018 – JC Penney cuts profit guidance as cold weather chills sales; 30/04/2018 – JC Penney taps Lionel Richie for new brand, as more retailers team with celebrities to drive sales; 17/05/2018 – J.C. PENNEY EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney Office of CEO Leaders to Share Equal Responsibility for Co’s Day-to-Day Ops Until a New CEO Is Appointed; 17/05/2018 – JCP: WITHOUT WEATHER COMP SALES WOULD HAVE GROWN 1.5%; 22/05/2018 – According to @jimcramer, “if there was any chance” of the company turning around, the now-former CEO of JC Penney would have stayed on

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 20,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698.78 million, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $41.88. About 662,881 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Rev $381.2M; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Net $110.7M; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5 Billion; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TO DELIVER 121 NEW AIRCRAFT THRU END OF 2019

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 8,500 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $587,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L (Call) by 52,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold JCP shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 204.28 million shares or 0.12% more from 204.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7.00M are held by Masters Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 0% in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). Eqis Mngmt Inc owns 19,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 416,498 are held by Savings Bank Of Montreal Can. Federated Investors Pa has 381 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust invested 0% in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). Comerica Bancorporation has 314,211 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). Oppenheimer stated it has 29,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shikiar Asset Management Inc accumulated 10,000 shares. Carroll Financial Associates invested in 0% or 43 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). California Public Employees Retirement System reported 0% in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). Virtu Llc owns 161,020 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 976 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Southport Management Llc, which manages about $21.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.09 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial reported 22,571 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 153,615 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nfc Limited Liability reported 377,650 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Company holds 6,000 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Co owns 0.03% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 121,291 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability holds 0% or 9,964 shares. Vontobel Asset Mgmt holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 1.29M shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Incorporated Id has invested 0.14% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Ajo Lp owns 103,572 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 10,579 shares. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Limited owns 132,196 shares. 8,176 were reported by First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust. Gagnon Secs holds 742,824 shares. The North Carolina-based Sterling Cap Ltd has invested 0.49% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, up 2.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.32 per share. AL’s profit will be $147.83 million for 7.76 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.