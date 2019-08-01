As Air Lease (AL) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Southport Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $343.49 Million; New York State Common Retirement Fund Cut Its E Q T (EQT) Position by $2.93 Million as Shares Declined

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in E Q T Corp (EQT) by 24.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 146,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The institutional investor held 441,268 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.15 million, down from 587,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in E Q T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 9.00% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $13.75. About 8.92M shares traded or 104.80% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 13/03/2018 – EQT Is Said to Consider Sale of Polish Medical Devices Firm HTL; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM – EQM ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH EQT TO ACQUIRE ITS OLYMPUS GATHERING SYSTEM, ITS 75% INTEREST IN STRIKE FORCE GATHERING SYSTEM; 11/05/2018 – EQT AB: EQT Real Estate acquires mixed-use property in central Stockholm; 20/03/2018 – EQT SAYS CEO SCHLOTTERBECK RESIGNED OVER COMPENSATION DISPUTE; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Adds Booking, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 13/03/2018 – EQT PARTNERS IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF POLAND’S HTL-STREFA; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp President, CEO Steven Schlotterbeck Resigns; 08/03/2018 – EQT HOLDINGS LTD EQT.AX – THE BUYER IS A REAL ESTATE INVESTOR SPECIALIZED ON OIL AND GAS CLUSTERS, FOUNDED BY NORWEGIAN PRIVATE EQUITY INVESTOR HITECVISION; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – SCHLOTTERBECK HAS ALSO RESIGNED FROM CO’S BOARD; 10/04/2018 – EQT V AND Vl TO SELL BROADNET, NORWAY’S LEADING ALTERNATIVE FIBER-BASED DATA COMMUNICATIONS PROVIDER, TO EQT INFRASTRUCTURE lll

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 20,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698.78 million, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $40.54. About 579,979 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE INCOME TAXES OF $1.38; 11/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP AL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $53; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEEING RENEWED AIRLINE FOCUS ON RISING FUEL COSTS; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – INCREASED REVOLVING COMMITMENTS TO $4.5 BLN FROM $3.9 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 0.01% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 802,448 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui reported 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.01% or 510,188 shares. Moore Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.11% or 170,000 shares. Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 11,977 shares. Profund Advisors Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Amp Ltd reported 12,400 shares stake. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Oregon-based Thompson Rubinstein Inv Mngmt Or has invested 0.49% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Nomura reported 0.01% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Hartford Invest Mngmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Parametric Ltd Liability invested in 683,613 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Central Bank And Tru Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Usca Ria Ltd holds 19,157 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 20,851 shares.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.22 million activity. Lushko Jonathan M. bought 7,903 shares worth $150,473. 16,800 shares valued at $320,208 were bought by Smith David Joseph on Tuesday, February 19. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $118,740 was made by Smith Jimmi Sue on Thursday, March 14. 1,496 shares valued at $28,574 were bought by McNally Robert Joseph on Tuesday, February 19. On Monday, April 1 Cary A. Bray Jr. bought $24,992 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) or 1,205 shares. The insider Centofanti Erin R. bought $161,745.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 5.39M shares to 7.35 million shares, valued at $8.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mettler (NYSE:MTD) by 6,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP).

Analysts await EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.24 EPS, down 168.57% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by EQT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -366.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against EQT Corporation – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against EQT Corporation – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EQT Midstream Partners Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EQT Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for BE, FDX, EQT and DBD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 24.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.04 per share. AL’s profit will be $143.35 million for 7.86 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We Think Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Air Lease (AL) Reports Lease of Two Airbus A321-200s to Air Canada – StreetInsider.com” published on July 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Could the Leasing Industry Survive Another Recession? – The Motley Fool” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of New Airbus A320-200neo Aircraft to Atlantic Airways – Business Wire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Price T Rowe Incorporated Md has 26,129 shares. Cambiar Invsts Ltd Co owns 138,843 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Sageworth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Farmers And Merchants Invs invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). New York-based Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Bamco Inc New York holds 1.86M shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Polaris Capital Limited Liability stated it has 83,400 shares. Hahn Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 883,182 shares or 0% of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc reported 855 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Llc holds 603,890 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Company Na holds 0% or 5,367 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 13,640 shares. Voya Inv Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

Southport Management Llc, which manages about $21.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.09B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.