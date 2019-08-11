As Air Lease (AL) Share Value Rose, Nfc Investments Boosted Position; As Amerisafe (AMSF) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Timessquare Capital Management Has Cut by $368,750 Its Holding

Nfc Investments Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc bought 17,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The hedge fund held 377,650 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.97M, up from 360,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.11. About 1.05 million shares traded or 23.93% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 11/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP AL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $53; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Net $110.7M; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TARGETING AIRCRAFT SALES FOR 2H 2018: PLUEGER; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: JETS BOUND FOR CHINA WOULDN’T BE SUBJECT TO TARIFFS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amerisafe Inc. (AMSF) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 6,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% . The institutional investor held 354,862 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.08M, down from 361,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amerisafe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $66.03. About 101,486 shares traded or 31.00% up from the average. Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) has risen 8.85% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSF News: 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE 1Q EPS 84c; 19/04/2018 – DJ AMERISAFE Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMSF); 27/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC AMSF.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $54; 23/04/2018 – Amerisafe at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Apr 27; 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of AMERISAFE, Inc. and Its Operating Subsidiaries; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $ 87.3 MLN VS $ 90.9 MLN; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.86; 26/04/2018 – Amerisafe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.84; 19/03/2018 AMERISAFE Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $12.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 78,800 shares to 708,300 shares, valued at $78.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.