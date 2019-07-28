As Air Lease (AL) Share Value Rose, Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Boosted Its Stake; Segment Wealth Management Has Raised Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stake by $4.10 Million

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in Air Lease Corporation (AL) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 38,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 132,196 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, up from 93,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Air Lease Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.14. About 529,371 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – REVENUE OF $381 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, UP 5.8%; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEEING RENEWED AIRLINE FOCUS ON RISING FUEL COSTS; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q EPS $1.00; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TO DELIVER 121 NEW AIRCRAFT THRU END OF 2019; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – INCREASED REVOLVING COMMITMENTS TO $4.5 BLN FROM $3.9 BLN

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 1234.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 16,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,798 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, up from 1,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $254.39. About 662,855 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhenman & Prtn Asset Ab holds 75,000 shares or 2.19% of its portfolio. Jcic Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 240 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Choate Invest Advsr reported 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Maple Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.07% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Mirae Asset Invs Company Limited holds 17,446 shares. Brinker Capital owns 38,317 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Tdam Usa Incorporated holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 16,355 shares. Sprucegrove Invest Mngmt Limited owns 29,750 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Fdx Advsr Inc accumulated 2,299 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Toth Finance Advisory reported 1.42% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). New York-based National Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Horizon Invs Llc owns 934 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 5,370 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Spc Financial Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 9,545 shares.

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00M and $472.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,436 shares to 49,724 shares, valued at $14.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 5,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,607 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Grp Public Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Moreover, Massachusetts Fincl Ma has 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). The Connecticut-based Aqr Management Lc has invested 0.02% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). First Tru Lp invested in 310,252 shares. The New York-based Basswood Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 2.49% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 243,295 were accumulated by Zweig. Ci Investments holds 0.39% or 2.05 million shares. North Star Investment has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Vontobel Asset Management Inc reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Commercial Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 796,674 shares or 0% of the stock. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Nfc Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 377,650 shares. Parkside Finance Bancshares Trust has 1,081 shares. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Com stated it has 603,890 shares.