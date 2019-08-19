As Air Lease (AL) Share Value Rose, Ci Investments Has Raised by $33.59 Million Its Position; Oakbrook Investments Increases Stake in The Hershey Company (HSY)

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in The Hershey Company (HSY) by 103.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 7,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 15,070 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 7,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in The Hershey Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $157.27. About 370,663 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $5.33 TO $5.43; 17/05/2018 – Hershey Releases ‘Shopper’s World’ Retail Report; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-Hershey is exploring a sale of British crisps brand Tyrrells – Sky News; 19/03/2018 – Sky News: US chocolate giant Hershey turns sour on taste of Tyrrells; 04/05/2018 – Nine Directors Elected to Hershey Board Voted on by Class B, Common Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N -GIVEN THE PATTERN OF LAST YEAR’S GROSS MARGIN INFLATIONARY PRESSURES, EXPECT TO SEE IMPROVEMENTS IN 2ND HALF OF YEAR ON A YOY BASIS; 24/04/2018 – CNBC’S LAUREN HIRSCH: NOT JUST A CHOCOLATE COMPANY: HERSHEY PLOTS ITS FUTURE IN SNACKING; 26/04/2018 – Hershey sales boosted by Amplify acquisition; 04/04/2018 – Hershey to Webcast First-Quarter Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N – ANTICIPATE SECOND QUARTER NET SALES WILL BE PRESSURED VERSUS THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2017- CFO

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 93.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 987,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 2.05 million shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.34M, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $39.06. About 143,586 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SUBSTANTIAL MAJORITY OF REVOLVING COMMITMENTS FROM MAY 5, 2021 TO MAY 5, 2022; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CEO JOHN PLUEGER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – REVENUE OF $381 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, UP 5.8%

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 9 selling transactions for $267.35 million activity. On Thursday, August 1 HERSHEY TRUST CO sold $918,270 worth of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) or 6,000 shares.

