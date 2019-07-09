As Air Lease (AL) Share Value Rose, Beach Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Stake; Forte Capital Stake in Dollar Tree (DLTR) Has Lifted by $433,125 as Share Price Rose

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Air Lease (AL) by 235.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 84,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 120,227 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13M, up from 35,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Air Lease for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $40.8. About 640,615 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TARGETING AIRCRAFT SALES FOR 2H 2018: PLUEGER; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEEING RENEWED AIRLINE FOCUS ON RISING FUEL COSTS; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP. CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT

Forte Capital Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc bought 4,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49M, up from 29,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $110.26. About 1.17M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Lease Placement of Three New Airbus A321-200neo Aircraft with Sky Airline – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Alamo Group’s (NYSE:ALG) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Paris Airshow Day 4: Boeing And Airbus End Disappointing Show – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci Invs, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.05 million shares. 614,047 were reported by Retail Bank Of Mellon. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc reported 17,303 shares. Franklin Resources has 17,010 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt holds 0.01% or 245,797 shares. First Mercantile Tru invested in 0.01% or 840 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Raymond James And Associates has invested 0.02% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Davenport Co Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Mufg Americas Hldg has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 740 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Co owns 0.07% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 48,046 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt stated it has 85,720 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 107,038 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 6,328 shares. The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $887.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,398 shares to 253,771 shares, valued at $20.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) by 32,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,501 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).

Forte Capital Llc, which manages about $660.10M and $277.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12,348 shares to 43,007 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Dollar Tree, Inc. Stock Popped Today – Nasdaq” on October 16, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Is Dollar Tree A Bargain Stock After Q4 Earnings? – Benzinga” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Verizon, McDonald’s, Lockheed Martin, Capital One and Dollar Tree – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Dollar Tree (DLTR) Up 2.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 29, 2018.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.