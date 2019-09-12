As Air Lease (AL) Share Price Rose, Holder Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Lowered by $2.57 Million Its Stake; United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Csat Investment Advisory LP Decreased Its Holding by $357,101 as Market Value Rose

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 15.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 62,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 338,833 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.01 million, down from 401,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $44.79. About 830,393 shares traded or 11.25% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q EPS $1.00; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CHAIRMAN STEVEN UDVAR-HAZY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TARGETING AIRCRAFT SALES FOR 2H 2018: PLUEGER; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CEO JOHN PLUEGER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 19.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 3,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 14,743 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52M, down from 18,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $122.85. About 2.29 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS CONFIDENT CAN REACH AGREEMENT THAT WOULD REWARD EMPLOYEES BUT ALSO KEEP UPS COMPETITIVE; 16/04/2018 – UPS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Twice Average; 10/05/2018 – Solar Soars on California, Alberta Ups Kinder Fight: Energy Wrap; 05/04/2018 – UPS Capital Integrates Technology-Driven Cargo Insurance Solution With Leading Transportation API Provider; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 30/05/2018 – Explosion Damages UPS Freight Hub in Kentucky; 24/05/2018 – Victory Square Technologies Partners With Keynote to Bring the World Blockchain Forum and Emerging Start-Ups to New York City; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas to West Region Pres; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 14.98 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RBC ups price target on Dover – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): Poised For Long-Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Atlanta Braves veteran, UPS exec among 50 ‘most influential Latinos in Georgia’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy: MSFT, UPS and PANW – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $283.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2,910 shares to 5,889 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,568 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,026 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $478.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 174,854 shares to 183,354 shares, valued at $10.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 111,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 470,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of New Airbus A330-900neo Aircraft to Hi Fly – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Al Gore Loves These 3 Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of First of Eight Boeing 787-10 Aircraft to Vietnam Airlines – StreetInsider.com” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “KBRA Assigns A- Rating to Air Lease Medium-Term Notes – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.35 EPS, up 2.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.32 per share. AL’s profit will be $150.76 million for 8.29 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.