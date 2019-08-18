As Air Lease (AL) Market Value Rose, Southport Management Lowered by $343.49 Million Its Holding; Contour Asset Management Stake in Ellie Mae (ELLI) Decreased as Market Valuation Were Volatile

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 20.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 270,661 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.89M, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 04/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Eric Connors Joins Ellie Mae as Senior Vice President of Product Strategy and Management; 15/05/2018 – Ems Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Ellie Mae; 27/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Sees FY18 Rev $495M-$505M; 20/03/2018 – Homebuyers Expect Digital Mortgages, But Also Want Human-Touch Communication, 2018 Ellie Mae Borrower Insights Survey Finds; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces New Major Releases of Encompass Digital Mortgage Solution; 20/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces Encompass Data Connect; 14/03/2018 – Silverline Joins Ellie Mae Pro Consulting Partner Program; 22/03/2018 – J.G. Wentworth Home Lending™ Inducted into 2018 Ellie Mae® Hall of Fame

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 20,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698.78M, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $38.49. About 728,116 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TARGETING AIRCRAFT SALES FOR 2H 2018: PLUEGER; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5 Billion; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q REV. $381M, EST. $379.4M; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEEING RENEWED AIRLINE FOCUS ON RISING FUEL COSTS; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Net $110.7M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.02% or 1.20 million shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us accumulated 45,996 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 79,361 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 37,700 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 68,901 shares or 0% of the stock. Boston Partners reported 6.45M shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Sterling Management Ltd owns 1.44M shares. Ajo Lp holds 0.02% or 103,572 shares. Beach Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,991 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of holds 11,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Mercantile invested in 0.01% or 840 shares. Petrus Tru Lta stated it has 0.06% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 48,046 shares. Marathon Capital Mgmt accumulated 66,390 shares. Markston Interest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 700 shares.

Southport Management Llc, which manages about $21.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.09 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Vietnam Airlines Flies Its First Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why We Think Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Air Lease Corp.: A Great Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Examining Air Lease Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AL) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Colorado-based Alps Advsr Inc has invested 0% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Jefferies Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Prudential Incorporated invested in 0% or 3,306 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt holds 0.03% or 78,405 shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd holds 0.12% or 53,500 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 757 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Harvest Mngmt owns 4,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company invested in 3,430 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Perella Weinberg Prns Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.14% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). 96,536 are held by Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Contour Asset stated it has 7.22% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The has 0% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 22,496 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca has invested 0.2% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI).

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 2.04 million shares to 21.40M shares, valued at $114.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 2.16 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.73 million shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Under Armour, Ellie Mae, and Coty Jumped Today – Motley Fool” on February 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Ultimate Software Group, Cronos Group, and Ellie Mae Jumped Today – Motley Fool” published on February 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ellie Mae Has Become A Takeover Target – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top U.S. Stocks to Watch – The Motley Fool” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Ellie Mae Is Being Acquired. Should Investors Sell or Hold? – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 27, 2019.