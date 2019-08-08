As Air Lease (AL) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Tegean Capital Management Boosted Holding; Five Below (FIVE) Holder Eam Investors Decreased Its Holding by $523,776 as Stock Declined

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 63.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 127,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The hedge fund held 327,500 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.25 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $39.89. About 458,550 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CEO JOHN PLUEGER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CHAIRMAN STEVEN UDVAR-HAZY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: JETS BOUND FOR CHINA WOULDN’T BE SUBJECT TO TARIFFS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE NEVER EXPLORED PLACING AIRCRAFT IN IRAN: CEO; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TO DELIVER 121 NEW AIRCRAFT THRU END OF 2019; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE INCOME TAXES OF $1.38; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Five Below Inc. (FIVE) by 32.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 4,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The institutional investor held 8,853 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 13,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Five Below Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $111.55. About 786,389 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF 53RD WEEK IN FISCAL 2017, COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 5.9% ON A THIRTEEN WEEK BASIS; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees 1Q EPS 31c-EPS 34c; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – ANNOUNCES SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR $100MM; 22/05/2018 – Five Below’s Above A Reasonable Price; 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios to Transition to Chairman as of Annual Meeting Expected to Be Held in June; 21/03/2018 – Five Below, Inc. Announces Tom Vellios’ Planned Transition to Chmn; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.36 TO $2.42; 06/03/2018 – Five Below Appoints Dinesh Lathi to Bd of Directors; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – SEES 1% TO 2% INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES IN FY 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild & Comm Asset Us stated it has 0.02% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Amer Int accumulated 1,743 shares. Chase Investment Counsel holds 28,500 shares. 11,900 were accumulated by Commonwealth Bank Of Aus. 1,493 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman & Com. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Com reported 76,940 shares. Janney Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Wellington Management Group Inc Llp holds 1.46 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Victory Capital Mngmt holds 0.02% or 311,135 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Principal Fincl Group has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Rhumbline Advisers owns 79,361 shares. Zweig has invested 0.93% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

Investors sentiment is 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 27 investors sold FIVE shares while 121 reduced holdings. only 74 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.61 million shares or 2.55% less from 53.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.06% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Mai Cap Mgmt reported 7,284 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 964 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). First Mercantile Trust stated it has 4,071 shares. Hanseatic Management Services Inc holds 0.31% or 2,407 shares in its portfolio. 157,730 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 11,665 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James Advsr holds 30,492 shares. Reilly Ltd Company invested 0% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Amalgamated Commercial Bank has 0.03% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated owns 481,281 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Westover Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 2,336 shares. 12,656 were reported by Cipher Limited Partnership. Pnc Fincl Group Inc owns 100,382 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. FIVE’s profit will be $29.51M for 55.78 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Five Below, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $407.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 51,621 shares to 109,356 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) by 130,374 shares in the quarter, for a total of 671,115 shares, and has risen its stake in Upland Software Inc..