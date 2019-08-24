As Air Lease (AL) Market Valuation Rose, Southport Management Has Trimmed Stake; Moreno Evelyn V Has Upped Its General Dynamics Com (GD) Holding by $1.95 Million as Stock Rose

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp Com (GD) by 61.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V bought 11,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 30,139 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, up from 18,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $183.55. About 1.57 million shares traded or 42.82% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Awarded $126 Million for Continued Columbia-Class Submarine Development; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 12/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS: JET AVIATION TO BUY HAWKER PACIFIC; 20/03/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: CSRA Rebuffs CACI Bid; Sweetens Deal With General Dynamics; 18/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TOTAL POTENTIAL CONTRACT VALUE, SUM OF ALL BACKLOG COMPONENTS, WAS $87.6 BLN AT END OF QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q EPS $2.65; 23/05/2018 – General Dynamics Chairman and CEO Novakovic to Speak at Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts Offer for CSRA; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS 1Q EPS CONT OPS $2.65, EST. $2.48

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 20,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698.78 million, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 845,892 shares traded or 4.90% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – REVENUE OF $381 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, UP 5.8%; 11/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP AL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $53; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CHAIRMAN STEVEN UDVAR-HAZY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – INCREASED REVOLVING COMMITMENTS TO $4.5 BLN FROM $3.9 BLN; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CEO JOHN PLUEGER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 342 are held by Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Com. Crawford Invest Counsel Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 3,676 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt stated it has 1,310 shares. Sigma Planning Corp reported 3,046 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 38,653 were accumulated by Mason Street Ltd Llc. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co reported 2,530 shares stake. Holderness Invs stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Rampart Investment Mgmt Comm Lc owns 6,797 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability holds 676,237 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited holds 2,668 shares. North Star Management Corporation reported 3,116 shares. Notis reported 2,650 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 28,731 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Confluence Invest Management Limited Liability Corp, Missouri-based fund reported 98,877 shares. Cibc Mkts Inc owns 48,166 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $28,549 activity.

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why General Dynamics (GD) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Scott Black Buys 3 REITs in 2nd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Like General Dynamics Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:GD) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Communications & Power Industries To Acquire Satellite Antenna Systems Business Of General Dynamics – PRNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon (RTN) Added to BofA US 1 List, Removes AT&T (T), Williams Cos. (WMB), General Dynamics (GD) and Tapestry (TPR) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Co reported 0.22% stake. Selz Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.19 million shares or 7.84% of all its holdings. 1.40 million were reported by Cannell Peter B & Company. Permanens LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 750 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 371,547 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.07% or 48,046 shares. Zweig holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 243,295 shares. State Street reported 1.34 million shares stake. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Bessemer Group Inc reported 855 shares stake. 377,650 are owned by Nfc Invs Ltd Liability Corporation. Alyeska Investment Grp Lp reported 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 0.01% stake. Reinhart Ptnrs holds 149,445 shares. Swiss Natl Bank has 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 186,000 shares.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Examining Air Lease Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AL) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Air Lease Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Air Lease (AL) PT Cut to $55 at BofA on Increased Debt Expense – BofA – StreetInsider.com” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Zuckerberg Sells Shares of Facebook – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.