As Air Lease (AL) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Upped Its Holding; Perigon Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $2.76 Million

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in Air Lease Corporation (AL) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 38,810 shares as the company's stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 132,196 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, up from 93,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Air Lease Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 845,892 shares traded or 4.90% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 42.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc analyzed 1,452 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,971 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75 million, down from 3,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $430.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 38,157 shares to 67,406 shares, valued at $3.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Barclays Bond (IEI) by 4,714 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greatmark Investment Inc holds 392 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles And LP reported 5.4% stake. Intact Investment Mngmt accumulated 1,300 shares. Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gp Ltd Llc has invested 1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nelson Roberts Inv Ltd Com accumulated 8,978 shares. 56 are owned by Riggs Asset Managment Company Inc. Orca Invest Management Ltd Co has 442 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Capstone Advisors invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Confluence Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 960 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. 10 has invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Neville Rodie Shaw Incorporated reported 1,532 shares stake. Moreover, Concourse Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 8.19% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Edgestream Prtn LP holds 1.32% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,067 shares. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.91% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,000 shares. Foundry Partners Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% stake.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 69.76 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

