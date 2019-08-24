As Air Lease (AL) Market Valuation Rose, Osterweis Capital Management Cut Its Position by $446,386; Workday (WDAY) Stock Declined While Ironwood Investment Management Has Cut Holding

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 13,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The hedge fund held 757,918 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.03 million, down from 771,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 845,892 shares traded or 4.90% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.00; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE INCOME TAXES OF $1.38; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 14/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138

Ironwood Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Workday (WDAY) by 52.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Management Llc sold 1,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 1,525 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294,000, down from 3,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Workday for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $192.13. About 2.09M shares traded or 25.47% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 0% stake. Osterweis Management owns 1.63% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 757,918 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Comm stated it has 156,768 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Bank & Trust accumulated 25,783 shares. Cannell Peter B And Company Inc holds 1.86% or 1.40 million shares. Basswood Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.12 million shares or 2.49% of their US portfolio. Huntington State Bank owns 143,076 shares. Capital Counsel Limited Company Ny reported 583,510 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 9.13M shares. International stated it has 3.63 million shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 233,800 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 79,361 shares. Nordea Management Ab accumulated 36,900 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 58,307 shares.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 1,553 shares to 84,798 shares, valued at $29.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Navistar Intl Corp New (Prn) by 42.63 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 89.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $197,523 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Missouri-based Financial Service Corp has invested 0% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Alpha Cubed Limited Liability Com stated it has 12,257 shares. Brandywine Managers Ltd Llc has invested 0.53% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Tudor Et Al holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 5,314 shares. Veritable LP has 1,853 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 29,938 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co holds 14.77M shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. The Washington-based Tradewinds Management Limited has invested 0% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Advisory Research owns 2,259 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement reported 236,694 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited reported 12,700 shares. Clearbridge Invs invested in 222,146 shares. Tiverton Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 1,160 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 8,350 shares stake. Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability Company holds 0.09% or 2,955 shares.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.33 earnings per share, down 17.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% negative EPS growth.