As Air Lease (AL) Market Valuation Rose, Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Raised Its Stake by $1.32 Million; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined, Holder Heritage Investors Management Has Trimmed Position by $1.53 Million

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in Air Lease Corporation (AL) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 38,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 132,196 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, up from 93,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Air Lease Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $38.76. About 956,226 shares traded or 18.44% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE NEVER EXPLORED PLACING AIRCRAFT IN IRAN: CEO; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – INCREASED REVOLVING COMMITMENTS TO $4.5 BLN FROM $3.9 BLN; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SUBSTANTIAL MAJORITY OF REVOLVING COMMITMENTS FROM MAY 5, 2021 TO MAY 5, 2022; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: JETS BOUND FOR CHINA WOULDN’T BE SUBJECT TO TARIFFS

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 4,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 80,133 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.56 million, down from 84,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $354.73. About 3.45 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – Boeing Seen Dodging Real Pain From China Warning Shot on Tariffs; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS FINALIZE ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTER; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Europe pushes back against U.S. withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal; 18/04/2018 – FRANCE’S BEA SAYS TO HELP WITH INVESTIGATION INTO ENGINE BLOWOUT ON SOUTHWEST BOEING 737; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Leads Dow as Boost to Cash Outlook Eases Trade-War Alarms; 25/04/2018 – BOEING REAFFIRMS 777 PRODUCTION PLANS – CONF CALL; 05/04/2018 – Shandong Airlines Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for New Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Air Arabia may do 100-jet deal with Airbus or Boeing- Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: A Cuban airline’s Boeing 737 has crashed outside Jose Marti International Airport in Havana. No word on

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barton Mngmt accumulated 566,752 shares. Hl Fincl Limited Liability stated it has 25,298 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Street Corporation stated it has 1.34 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Kwmg has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 233,800 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Inv Management Ab invested in 36,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup holds 8,616 shares. Alyeska Inv Grp Lp has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Moreover, Janney Capital Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 6,112 shares. Markston Int Llc invested in 0% or 700 shares. Davenport And Lc has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Boston Family Office Limited Liability Com invested in 0.22% or 58,307 shares. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 37,700 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 6,328 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Beach Invest Counsel Pa holds 0.47% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 120,227 shares.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43 million and $143.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 100,209 shares to 13,575 shares, valued at $378,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 36.80 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.