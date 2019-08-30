As Agys (AGYS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Ack Asset Management Trimmed by $3.51 Billion Its Stake; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Declined While Tompkins Financial Has Trimmed by $4.19 Million Its Position

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 62.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 30,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 18,428 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, down from 48,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 4.66 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Agys (AGYS) by 43.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 281,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 368,029 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58B, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Agys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $627.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $27.25. About 49,961 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500.

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76M and $361.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kw (NYSE:KW) by 118,757 shares to 940,791 shares, valued at $15.41 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rog (NYSE:ROG) by 98,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Wms (NYSE:WMS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Incorporated owns 36,075 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 15,418 were reported by Pub Sector Pension Board. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.02% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Cortina Asset Mgmt has 0.15% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 116,004 shares. United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). 40,725 were reported by Legal General Public Limited Liability Co. California-based Rbf Lc has invested 0.06% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). D E Shaw And reported 80,049 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 397 are owned by Pnc Service. Fincl Bank Of America De reported 6,144 shares stake. Moreover, Ameriprise has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has 0.07% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 72,178 shares. Strs Ohio reported 9,100 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 70 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 11,985 shares.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 23 selling transactions for $10.12 million activity. SRINIVASAN RAMESH had bought 11,000 shares worth $270,490.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Broke Yearly Highs Thursday Morning – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “New 52-Week-High Achievers For Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Agilysys (AGYS) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Agilysys to Present at 39th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference on August 8 – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Harrington Raceway & Casino Selects InfoGenesis® POS Solution to Boost Guest Experience – Business Wire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79M and $526.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard M Short Term (VTIP) by 19,673 shares to 367,845 shares, valued at $17.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 53,418 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: CMG, SBUX, JNJ – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 41,869 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. 116,616 are held by Community Trust & Investment. First Western Mngmt Co reported 4.38% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 1.15M shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser Inc has 0.45% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stellar Ltd Liability has 2.77% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lourd Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 0.13% or 9,766 shares. Moreover, Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 1.02% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 22,620 shares. Waddell Reed Finance invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Vigilant Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.21% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Australia-based Westpac Banking Corporation has invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Atwood Palmer owns 25,825 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Amer Rech And Mgmt owns 76,336 shares or 3.04% of their US portfolio. Fayez Sarofim And invested in 1.6% or 2.17M shares. Starr Intll Co Inc owns 20,000 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio.