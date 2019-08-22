As Agys (AGYS) Shares Rose, Ack Asset Management Lowered Its Position; As Mylan N V (MYL) Shares Declined, Ion Asset Management LTD Lifted Holding

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Agys (AGYS) by 43.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 281,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 368,029 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 billion, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Agys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $649.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $27.44. About 17,396 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500.

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 257.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd bought 965,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 1.34 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.00M, up from 375,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.85 billion market cap company. The stock 0.03% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $19.09. It is down 42.99% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 18/05/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS – STUDY FOR GENERIC ADVAIR STUDY IS PROCEEDING AS PLANNED, EXPECT TO SUBMIT RESPONSE TO FDA WITH NEW CLINICAL DATA AS EARLY AS POSSIBLE IN 2019; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE ASTRAZENECA LP, ACORDA THERAPEUTICS, MYLAN PHARMA, NOVARTIS PHARMA; 25/04/2018 – MYLAN REPORTS LAUNCH OF GENERIC ORAL CONTRACEPTIVE YAZ; 09/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 078139 Company: MYLAN; 09/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 201044 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD; 27/04/2018 – Teva Presents New Long-Term Data Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of COPAXONE® (glatiramer acetate injection) 40 mg/mL; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS INFORMED FDA A FEW MONTHS AGO THAT IT HAD INTERMITTENT EPIPEN SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS FROM PFIZER; 06/03/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $39; 11/04/2018 – Investor Day Highlights Durability of Mylan’s Global Platform; 09/05/2018 – Mylan May Be Gem in Rough Generic Sector

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76 million and $361.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wms (NYSE:WMS) by 45,600 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $26.87B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rog (NYSE:ROG) by 98,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Pwr (NYSE:PWR).

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% negative EPS growth.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 23 sales for $10.12 million activity. 11,000 shares were bought by SRINIVASAN RAMESH, worth $270,490.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital LP stated it has 199,318 shares. Ameriprise invested in 0% or 98,170 shares. Moreover, Granite Investment Prtn Ltd has 0.07% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 59,425 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 22,272 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Llc holds 0% or 43,658 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has 15,418 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 9,923 shares in its portfolio. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Ameritas Prns Inc reported 1,316 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd holds 45,850 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pnc Service Gp holds 0% or 397 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 20,064 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc has 57,600 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 2,774 shares.

