As Agys (AGYS) Shares Rose, Ack Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding; Webster Bank Upped Its Holding in Home Depot (HD) by $471,579 as Share Value Rose

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Agys (AGYS) by 43.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 281,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 368,029 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 billion, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Agys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $686.22 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.34. About 1,290 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500.

Webster Bank increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 14.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank bought 2,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 19,461 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, up from 16,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $212. About 55,763 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76 million and $361.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rog (NYSE:ROG) by 98,500 shares to 203,500 shares, valued at $27.10 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kw (NYSE:KW) by 118,757 shares in the quarter, for a total of 940,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Mixt (NYSE:MIXT).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 23 selling transactions for $10.12 million activity. Shares for $270,490 were bought by SRINIVASAN RAMESH on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt owns 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 12,550 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 31,720 shares. The North Carolina-based Bancshares Of America De has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). 271,547 were accumulated by Geode Cap Mgmt Lc. Northern Trust reported 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). State Street has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Ls Investment Limited Com accumulated 3,360 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). 45,531 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Group. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) or 9,923 shares. Cortina Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.15% or 116,004 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 10,120 shares in its portfolio. 28 are owned by Parkside Bank And Tru.

More notable recent Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Highs Thursday – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Agilysys (AGYS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: REPH, AGYS, IVC – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tirschwell & Loewy invested in 13,300 shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 49,510 shares stake. Cidel Asset Management invested in 1,737 shares. Marathon Trading Investment Management Ltd Liability holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 6,400 shares. M&R Capital Management holds 0.43% or 9,244 shares in its portfolio. Flow Traders Us Lc invested in 1,569 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1.00M shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mngmt stated it has 9,082 shares or 1.67% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 37,051 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Trust Na has 1.32% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 119,442 shares. Nbt Bankshares N A Ny stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Noesis Mangement Corporation has 0% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,493 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited holds 1.19% or 73,478 shares in its portfolio. Bryn Mawr owns 53,879 shares. Ipg Investment Ltd accumulated 2,155 shares.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Home Depot CFO Explains How It Services Millennials – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “9 Dividend Stocks to Buy to Suit Any Investing Style – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “HD Stock Worth Building Something With – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.