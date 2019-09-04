As Agys (AGYS) Market Value Rose, Ack Asset Management Cut Its Stake by $3.51 Billion; As Autodesk (ADSK) Shares Declined, Shareholder Stanley-Laman Group LTD Trimmed Its Position

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Agys (AGYS) by 43.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 281,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 368,029 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 billion, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Agys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $581.86M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $24.98. About 231,648 shares traded or 98.44% up from the average. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd sold 2,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 33,360 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, down from 35,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $145.06. About 1.28M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 SHR LOSS UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.92 TO $0.74; 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c; 26/03/2018 – Microdesk Leads Americas In New Subscriptions Of Autodesk Cloud Software; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 24/04/2018 – Autodesk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Trading Activity Surges to More Than 13 Times Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zebra Capital Management Limited Company has invested 0.22% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 6,409 shares. White Elm Cap Ltd Liability reported 110,215 shares. Moreover, Fdx has 0.04% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 6,590 shares. Smithfield Company owns 0.01% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 526 shares. Pinebridge LP owns 23,231 shares. 203,174 were accumulated by D E Shaw Com Inc. Tdam Usa accumulated 5,950 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.02% or 1,454 shares. Duquesne Family Office Lc holds 31,300 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc invested 0.06% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Sustainable Growth Advisers LP has 4.45% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 2.58 million shares. Millennium Management stated it has 801,174 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Company Il owns 2,585 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap & Equity Rech reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $90.04M for 88.45 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 13,507 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 0% stake. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. The Michigan-based Comerica Bancshares has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 49,399 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Company invested in 505 shares. Bessemer Gru stated it has 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). State Common Retirement Fund owns 14,100 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Metropolitan Life Com, New York-based fund reported 72,178 shares. Hcsf Ltd Co reported 630,757 shares or 9.41% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Kbc Grp Nv holds 1,199 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 20,064 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76 million and $361.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mobl (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 986,700 shares to 2.06 million shares, valued at $10.13 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rog (NYSE:ROG) by 98,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Pwr (NYSE:PWR).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 23 insider sales for $10.12 million activity. SRINIVASAN RAMESH bought $270,490 worth of stock.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.04 EPS, up 75.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% EPS growth.