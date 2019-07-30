As Agree Realty (ADC) Valuation Rose, Holder Diam Company LTD Has Lifted Stake; Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Stock Declined While Next Century Growth Investors Cut Its Holding by $2.65 Million

Diam Company Ltd increased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (ADC) by 16.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd bought 17,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,425 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.63M, up from 106,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Agree Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $67.5. About 34,683 shares traded. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 33.76% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Qtrly Cash Div; 23/04/2018 – DJ Agree Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADC); 24/05/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 21 Days; 13/03/2018 Agree Realty Announces Forward Common Stk Offering; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q EPS 53c; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 10/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 285% to 12 Days; 24/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 42% to 17 Days; 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.54/SHR

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) by 33.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 21,223 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,385 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33M, down from 63,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 11.06% or $11.88 during the last trading session, reaching $95.57. About 622,038 shares traded or 87.06% up from the average. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 36.63% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.79; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.55; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS – PER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROIVANT, CO TO RECEIVE TOTAL POTENTIAL LICENSE & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $533.8 MLN; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O FY2018 REV VIEW $186.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS – INTENDS TO USE PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CONVERTIBLE NOTE HEDGE TRANSACTIONS; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND TO GET UPFRONT LICENSE FEES, ELIGIBLE FOR MILESTONE; 07/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Metavant makes a debut: Vivek Ramaswamy launches biotech #7 and builds a diabetes pipeline with Ligand deal; 11/04/2018 – ARBUTUS – GENEVANT AIMS FOR 5-10 PRODUCT CANDIDATES INTO CLINIC BY 2020 ACROSS RNAI, MRNA, GENE EDITING MODALITIES USING CO’S LNP, LIGAND CONJUGATE PLATFORMS; 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.85 Vs Previous View of $4.22/Shr; 11/05/2018 – Ligand to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $748.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Money Express In by 92,269 shares to 1.75 million shares, valued at $20.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liveperson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 31,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 423,456 shares, and has risen its stake in Bandwidth Inc.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $864,670 activity. 1,000 shares valued at $109,510 were bought by Aryeh Jason on Wednesday, May 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold LGND shares while 99 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 23.84 million shares or 7.82% less from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company reported 29,168 shares. Kopp Investment Llc has 19,191 shares. Highstreet Asset stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Aperio Gru Llc, California-based fund reported 20,967 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 10,784 shares. Court Place Advsrs invested in 15,650 shares. Moreover, Legal And General Group Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). 1,612 were reported by Suntrust Banks. Paragon Lc holds 0.01% or 100 shares. Knott David M invested in 17.24% or 344,041 shares. Regions Financial reported 151 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communication accumulated 183 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 4,399 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 10 shares. Voya Invest Management Lc reported 0.06% stake.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 95,749 shares to 56,254 shares, valued at $10.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 88,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,112 shares, and cut its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $759,457 activity. 750 shares were bought by Erlich Craig, worth $50,603. Agree Joey also bought $3,174 worth of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) shares.