As Agree Realty (ADC) Stock Rose, Menta Capital Has Raised Position by $434,700; Rathbone Brothers Plc Has Cut Its Position in First Rep Bank San Francisco Usd0.01 Common Stock (FRC) by $5.44 Million

Rathbone Brothers Plc decreased its stake in First Rep Bank San Francisco Usd0.01 Common Stock (FRC) by 13.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc sold 54,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 335,915 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.75 million, down from 390,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in First Rep Bank San Francisco Usd0.01 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $91.17. About 265,255 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 22/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $100; 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 19/04/2018 – Gradifi Partners With American Student Assistance to Help Employers Offer Student Loan Debt Education and Advice; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017; 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (ADC) by 123.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The hedge fund held 11,400 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $790,000, up from 5,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Agree Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $72.26. About 91,051 shares traded. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 27.26% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Agree Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADC); 23/04/2018 – AGREE REALTY – 2018 ACQUISITION VOLUME OUTLOOK REMAINS BETWEEN $250 MLN AND $300 MLN, DISPOSITION GUIDANCE REMAINS BETWEEN $25 MLN AND $50 MLN; 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.54/SHR; 20/03/2018 – ADC: CLOSING OF EXERCISE OF UNDERWRITERS’ OPTION TO BUY SHRS; 15/05/2018 – Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Buys 1.2% of Agree Realty; 13/03/2018 – AGREE REALTY-TO USE PROCEEDS, IF ANY, IT RECEIVES UPON FUTURE SETTLEMENT OF FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITY; 24/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 42% to 17 Days; 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 3.8 PCT; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.83, from 2.17 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold ADC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 1.09% more from 38.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eii Mgmt reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 8,279 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Arizona State Retirement System has 57,968 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Camarda Financial Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 15 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 21 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 1,072 shares or 0% of the stock. 3,267 are owned by M&T Bank & Trust. Johnson Finance invested in 2,085 shares. Ameriprise holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 212,434 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 15,439 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny invested in 0.02% or 10,180 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 242 shares. Waddell And Reed Fincl invested in 274,394 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 5,881 shares to 12,100 shares, valued at $801,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 5,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,394 shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $759,457 activity. $642,000 worth of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) was bought by RAKOLTA JOHN JR. 50 shares valued at $3,174 were bought by Agree Joey on Monday, July 1.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89B and $3.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust Npv Shares (GLD) by 2,486 shares to 130,400 shares, valued at $15.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc Npv Non Vtg Common Stock (NYSE:MKC) by 8,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,355 shares, and has risen its stake in Rollins Inc Usd1 Common Stock (NYSE:ROL).

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $206.92 million for 18.53 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.