As Agree Realty (ADC) Stock Rose, Holder Wells Fargo & Company Lowered by $3.33 Million Its Holding; Holder F&V Capital Management Increased Conagra Foods (CAG) Holding

F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 92.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 118,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 246,050 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83M, up from 127,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.36. About 4.81M shares traded or 2.67% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Reported Net Sales Growth Approximately 150 Basis Points Higher Than Organic Net Sales Growth Rate; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR GROCERY & SNACKS SEGMENT DECREASED 1% TO $838 MLN IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – Daniel Crawford, CEO, President, and Director for Right On Brands, Inc. is Featured in an Exclusive New Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com; 01/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Details Of 2018 Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Webcast; 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $45; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC SEES 2018 REPORTED NET SALES GROWTH APPROXIMATELY 150 BASIS POINTS HIGHER THAN ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH RATE; 05/03/2018 – FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker, Conagra to Terminate Agreement to Acquire Wesson Oil Brand From Conagra; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q Cont Ops EPS 87c; 04/05/2018 – CONAGRA AND JANA MUTUALLY AGREE TO END COOPERATION PACT

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (ADC) by 18.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 48,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The institutional investor held 216,518 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.01 million, down from 264,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Agree Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $74.69. About 202,951 shares traded. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 27.26% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q Rev $34.6M; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 23/04/2018 – AGREE REALTY – 2018 ACQUISITION VOLUME OUTLOOK REMAINS BETWEEN $250 MLN AND $300 MLN, DISPOSITION GUIDANCE REMAINS BETWEEN $25 MLN AND $50 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Qtrly Cash Div; 13/03/2018 Agree Realty Announces Forward Common Stk Offering; 23/04/2018 – DJ Agree Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADC); 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q EPS 53c; 15/05/2018 – Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Buys 1.2% of Agree Realty; 20/03/2018 – ADC: CLOSING OF EXERCISE OF UNDERWRITERS’ OPTION TO BUY SHRS; 10/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 285% to 12 Days

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $759,457 activity. RAKOLTA JOHN JR bought 10,000 shares worth $642,000. Agree Joey bought 50 shares worth $3,174.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ladder Cap Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 32,897 shares to 441,928 shares, valued at $7.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Extraction Oil And Gas Inc by 83,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.83, from 2.17 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold ADC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 1.09% more from 38.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grp has invested 0.01% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Usa Fin Portformulas Corp stated it has 2,684 shares. 35,000 were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 66,221 shares stake. 68,812 were reported by Lasalle Inv Mgmt Securities Ltd Llc. Pitcairn has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Us Comml Bank De reported 21,934 shares. 13,354 were accumulated by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh holds 0.01% or 8,200 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Inc reported 6,202 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Westpac owns 72,964 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.10M shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Company owns 0% invested in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 3,021 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com owns 21 shares. Creative Planning reported 0% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC).

Analysts await Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.72 per share. ADC’s profit will be $31.48M for 24.57 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Agree Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.33% EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. 1,600 shares valued at $48,096 were bought by Arora Anil on Tuesday, April 16. OMTVEDT CRAIG P also bought $668,250 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Friday, June 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability reported 7,801 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability has 37,814 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 18,906 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp. Horrell Capital Mngmt invested in 31,167 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp Il invested in 8,154 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Eagle Asset Incorporated reported 83,196 shares. Bollard Group Inc Limited Liability reported 0.09% stake. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2.9% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Natl Pension Serv has 497,324 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Princeton Port Strategies Group Ltd stated it has 1.8% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). City Holding Com has invested 0.14% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Stifel Corporation has 466,209 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 29,649 were accumulated by Raymond James Na. Stephens Ar accumulated 0.02% or 28,755 shares.

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07 million and $175.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,645 shares to 51,257 shares, valued at $6.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,961 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).