As Agree Realty (ADC) Stock Rose, Heitman Real Estate Securities Cut by $7.47 Million Its Stake; Wade G W & Trimmed Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $907,687

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (ADC) by 23.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 108,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 358,239 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.84 million, down from 466,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Agree Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $67.56. About 28,381 shares traded. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 33.76% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 03/05/2018 – Joey Agree Named Finalist For EY’s Entrepreneur Of The Year Award In Michigan And Northwest Ohio Region; 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.54/SHR; 23/04/2018 – AGREE REALTY – 2018 ACQUISITION VOLUME OUTLOOK REMAINS BETWEEN $250 MLN AND $300 MLN, DISPOSITION GUIDANCE REMAINS BETWEEN $25 MLN AND $50 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Qtrly Cash Div; 10/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 285% to 12 Days; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 20/03/2018 – ADC: CLOSING OF EXERCISE OF UNDERWRITERS’ OPTION TO BUY SHRS; 13/03/2018 – AGREE REALTY-TO USE PROCEEDS, IF ANY, IT RECEIVES UPON FUTURE SETTLEMENT OF FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITY; 13/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: ARI ADC BKI CTT HGV HMLP RPD; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc sold 8,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,598 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.75 million, down from 85,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $115.45. About 3.80M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN SEEKS MAJORITY STAKE IN CHINA FUND MANAGEMENT JV; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL EIX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 23/04/2018 – JP Morgan, VTB to lead international listing of Kazakhtelecom; 12/04/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S KOJIMA TO HEAD JAPAN CASH MANAGEMENT; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET’S WARD: `BEST GUESS’ FOR NO TARIFF ESCALATION; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q-End Tangible Book Value Per Share $54.05, Up 4%; 27/03/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 120 EUROS FROM 97 EUROS; 21/05/2018 – Jpmorgan Investment Funds – Global Income Fund Exits Direct Line

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $759,457 activity. Erlich Craig had bought 1,000 shares worth $63,680. $3,174 worth of stock was bought by Agree Joey on Monday, July 1.

Analysts await Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.72 per share. ADC’s profit will be $31.89M for 22.22 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Agree Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.33% EPS growth.

