As Agree Realty (ADC) Share Price Rose, Rothschild Asset Management Has Upped Holding by $550,344; Equinix (EQIX) Valuation Rose While Consolidated Investment Group Raised Holding

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $554.09. About 366,858 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (ADC) by 32.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc bought 7,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The institutional investor held 32,468 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, up from 24,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Agree Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $74.52. About 201,288 shares traded. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 27.26% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 24/05/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 21 Days; 10/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 285% to 12 Days; 23/04/2018 – AGREE REALTY – 2018 ACQUISITION VOLUME OUTLOOK REMAINS BETWEEN $250 MLN AND $300 MLN, DISPOSITION GUIDANCE REMAINS BETWEEN $25 MLN AND $50 MLN; 13/03/2018 Agree Realty Announces Forward Common Stk Offering; 13/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: ARI ADC BKI CTT HGV HMLP RPD; 20/03/2018 – ADC: CLOSING OF EXERCISE OF UNDERWRITERS’ OPTION TO BUY SHRS; 15/05/2018 – Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Buys 1.2% of Agree Realty; 24/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 42% to 17 Days; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Qtrly Cash Div; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q Rev $34.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia has invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 1,765 shares. Guggenheim Ltd invested in 0.24% or 64,717 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank has invested 0.15% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Goelzer Inc holds 4,039 shares. Orrstown Service has 0.04% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Jefferies Group Limited Liability owns 14,084 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Rampart Invest Management Ltd Llc owns 3,715 shares. Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd Liability Corp reported 516,362 shares. 3,608 were reported by Commercial Bank Of The West. Toth Advisory reported 10 shares. Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 995 shares in its portfolio. Huntington State Bank accumulated 17,417 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 58,059 were accumulated by Bankshares Of Montreal Can.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 46,325 shares to 137,584 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.83, from 2.17 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold ADC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 1.09% more from 38.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,442 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 48,767 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 53,038 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 268,693 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Huntington Bank owns 69,903 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 20,029 are owned by Raymond James Serv. First Republic Inv Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 18,586 shares. 83,521 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Symons Capital Mngmt holds 0.22% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) or 7,519 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Howe And Rusling reported 165 shares. Pitcairn has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Ameriprise accumulated 212,434 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 13,354 shares.