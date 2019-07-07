As Agree Realty (ADC) Market Value Rose, Holder Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Decreased Its Holding by $7.47 Million; Tb Alternative Assets LTD Lifted Its Stake in Yy (YY) by $2.38 Million

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (ADC) by 23.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 108,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 358,239 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.84 million, down from 466,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Agree Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $65.2. About 132,598 shares traded. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 33.76% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Qtrly Cash Div; 03/05/2018 – Joey Agree Named Finalist For EY’s Entrepreneur Of The Year Award In Michigan And Northwest Ohio Region; 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 3.8 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 42% to 17 Days; 23/04/2018 – DJ Agree Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADC); 15/05/2018 – Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Buys 1.2% of Agree Realty; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q EPS 53c; 10/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 285% to 12 Days; 13/03/2018 – AGREE REALTY-TO USE PROCEEDS, IF ANY, IT RECEIVES UPON FUTURE SETTLEMENT OF FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITY

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 60.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 28,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,900 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29 million, up from 46,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $70.44. About 455,639 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 73,274 shares to 804,868 shares, valued at $28.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc by 324,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 786,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Site Centers Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.83, from 2.17 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold ADC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 1.09% more from 38.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Capital Management reported 242 shares. Cohen & Steers invested in 0.76% or 3.97M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 3,600 shares. Raymond James Svcs holds 20,029 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru invested in 23,490 shares or 0% of the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management owns 50,374 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 15,439 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amer Int Group Inc invested in 0.01% or 25,806 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability reported 201,316 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The holds 21,371 shares. New York-based Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Eam Limited Liability accumulated 0.4% or 23,234 shares. Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 0.47% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Blue Chip Prns stated it has 44,859 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Moreover, Everence Cap Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 4,770 shares.