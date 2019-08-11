As Agree Realty (ADC) Market Value Rose, Eagle Asset Management Lowered Its Holding; S Squared Technology Holding in Nv5 Global (NVEE) Raised as Market Valuation Rose

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (ADC) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 24,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The institutional investor held 260,496 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.06 million, down from 284,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Agree Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $70.62. About 863,738 shares traded or 211.15% up from the average. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 27.26% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500.

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.80M market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $68.03. About 285,011 shares traded or 150.61% up from the average. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 GROSS REVENUES $370 MLN TO $405 MLN; 08/03/2018 NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.92 TO $3.21; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY EPS $2.26-EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q EPS 39c; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.92-Adj EPS $3.21; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY Adj EPS $3.00-Adj EPS $3.30; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Raises FY View To Rev $304M-$332M; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 NET REVENUES $296 MLN TO $324 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – BACKLOG WAS $309 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $225 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tpi Composites Inc by 105,629 shares to 336,073 shares, valued at $9.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 68,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,918 shares, and has risen its stake in C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.83, from 2.17 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold ADC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 1.09% more from 38.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.72 per share. ADC’s profit will be $31.90 million for 23.23 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Agree Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.33% EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $759,457 activity. RAKOLTA JOHN JR bought 10,000 shares worth $642,000. Agree Joey bought $3,174 worth of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) on Monday, July 1.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14M and $129.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 100,000 shares to 128,690 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,265 shares, and cut its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.