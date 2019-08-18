As Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (Put) (AEM) Shares Rose, Capital Fund Management Sa Has Lowered Stake; As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Shareholder Renaissance Group Lowered by $775,718 Its Holding

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Put) (AEM) by 47.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The hedge fund held 9,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 17,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $59.1. About 1.72M shares traded or 13.29% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Net $44.9M; 07/03/2018 Singapore Bourse: Change In Aem Holdings Ltd; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING SUSTAINING CAPITAL) IN 2018 REMAIN FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.08 BLN; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 17C; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – CO IS ASSESSING OPPORTUNITIES TO MONETIZE NON-CORE ASSETS; 12/03/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018; 22/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Nl 43-101 Technical Report on the Meadowbank Gold Complex in Nunavut; 10/05/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2018; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines: Each of 10 Nominees Elected as Directors

Renaissance Group Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc sold 4,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 171,276 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.55M, down from 175,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $524.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 07/04/2018 – Cambridge Whistle-Blower Says Facebook Data Could Be in Russia; 19/03/2018 – Prince Geo Citz: Facebook whistleblower pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada; 09/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: Explainer: Facebook Data; 31/03/2018 – Snapchat is building the same kind of data-sharing API that just got Facebook into trouble:; 02/05/2018 – Sara Fischer: Exclusive: Facebook commits to civil rights audit, political bias review; 05/04/2018 – Facebook’s Sandberg Says `A Few’ Advertisers Paused Spending; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Rush Compares Zuckerberg to J. Edgar Hoover; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg: There’s been no dramatic drop-off in users despite ‘Delete Facebook’ memes; 24/03/2018 – Fund of Information: Facebook Shareholders Force Data Privacy Vote — Barron’s; 26/03/2018 – “Rocked to the core of its business model, Facebook has no choice but to take away Shopify’s punchbowl,” Left wrote in a note

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.67 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nippon Telephone & Telegraph A (NYSE:NTT) by 12,665 shares to 355,906 shares, valued at $15.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 27,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,444 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clorox Co/The (Put) (NYSE:CLX) by 25,400 shares to 201,600 shares, valued at $31.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in O’reilly Automotive Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Analysts await Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 1,900.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AEM’s profit will be $47.58 million for 73.88 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

