As Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Greystone Managed Investments Has Raised Position; Meritage Group LP Decreased Its Moodys (MCO) Position as Stock Rose

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 70,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.61M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $220.54. About 502,623 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES COMPASS GROUP DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS’ CFR TO B; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 Enhanced Rating To Somerset I.S.D., Ky’s Lease Revenue Bonds; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites Risk of Client Base Volatility and Deposits Outflows Amidst Continued Uncertainty About Vozrozhdenie Bank’s Future; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A B2 Corporate Family Rating To Atotech Uk Topco Ltd; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes The Rating Outlook For Kb Home To Positive From Stable; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Claremont Usd, Ca’s Go Bonds; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes University Of Chicago Medical Center’s (IL) Outlook To Negative; Affirms Aa3; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 And A3 To The Senior And Subordinate Refunding Bonds Of Sacramento (County of) Airport Enterprise (CA); Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Rating To Ivy – 1803 Backed By Installment Sales Receivables; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Sentara Healthcare’s (VA) Ser. 2018; Outlook Stable

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 116,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 582,401 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.33M, up from 465,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $59.48. About 2.08M shares traded or 34.49% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 09/04/2018 – Rail-Veyor® Material Handling System is now hauling all Deep 1 production material at Agnico Eagle’s Goldex Mine; 24/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS LTD AEM.Sl – REITERATE GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 OF AT LEAST S$255 MILLION SALES AND S$42 MILLION PROFIT BEFORE TAX; 29/05/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD AEM.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 22/03/2018 – Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE REITERATED FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING SUSTAINING CAPITAL) IN 2018 REMAIN FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.08 BLN; 05/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS – PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61B and $4.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.35M shares to 1.35 million shares, valued at $136.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 8,872 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $365.93 million for 27.99 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Select Equity Group Incorporated Limited Partnership owns 28,739 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 83,047 shares. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The invested in 0.03% or 13,117 shares. 51,709 were reported by Comerica Bank & Trust. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 0.07% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Cornerstone reported 409 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cap Guardian Tru stated it has 314,859 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Brinker Cap has invested 0.02% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Alps Advsrs owns 3,608 shares. Sei reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Whittier Tru Of Nevada accumulated 3,673 shares. Magellan Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 169 shares. Ghp Invest Advsrs, a Colorado-based fund reported 28,052 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc has 0.03% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 4,001 shares to 82,930 shares, valued at $13.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,330 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

