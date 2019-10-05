As Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Stock Value Rose, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Lifted Position; Twin Tree Management LP Has Lifted Holding in Ringcentral (RNG) as Shares Rose

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 87.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.84M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 1.12M shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 12/03/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 04/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 05/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS – PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 25/04/2018 – AEM Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 232.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 20,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 28,629 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.29M, up from 8,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.91B market cap company. The stock increased 28.04% or $35.76 during the last trading session, reaching $163.3. About 9.20 million shares traded or 1133.52% up from the average. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 24/04/2018 – RingCentral Recognized as a Best Place to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver Region; 23/04/2018 – DJ RingCentral Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNG); 24/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: RingCentral Adds MicroCorp To Program Roster In Bid To Capitalize On Channel Momentum; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over 625 Office Locations; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 14/05/2018 – IHS Markit Ranks RingCentral #1 in the 2018 North American UCaaS Scorecard; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Meetings Solution

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture, which manages about $129.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 275,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39 million and $20.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (Put) (NYSE:WY) by 92,800 shares to 76,100 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 347,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,429 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

