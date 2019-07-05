As Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Share Value Declined, Toron Capital Markets Has Cut Its Position by $574,566; Marathon Trading Investment Management Holding In Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Was Upped

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 296.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 34,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 45,643 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.76M, up from 11,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $206.04. About 841,111 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 01/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asia Rate Forecasts as of May 2 (Table); 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN HAS GROWN DIGITAL BANK DEPOSITS FROM $9 BLN AT LAUNCH OF BUSINESS TO MORE THAN $20 BLN IN MARCH -CFO; 30/04/2018 – Goldman Trading Desk That Once Had 500 People Is Down to Three; 14/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA PICKS CITI, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY FOR NEW BOND ISSUE; 10/04/2018 – TESLA: GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS IT STILL EXPECTS THE COMPANY TO RAISE CAPITAL LATER THIS YEAR GIVEN MODEL 3 CASH BURN AND TARGETED GROWTH PROJECTS; 07/05/2018 – AGP Group Announces Minority Investment from Goldman Sachs; 01/05/2018 – Regulators Fine Goldman Sachs $110 Million For ‘unsafe And Unsound’ Forex Trading Practices — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs tells its clients to buy high-growth companies; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ securities co-heads to leave firm

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 13,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.18M, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $51.94. About 678,322 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 8.32% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 12/03/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE COBALT MINING PROPERTIES IN COBALT SILVER DISTRICT IN ONTARIO; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – EXPECTS STRATEGIC REVIEW MAY RESULT IN SALE OF ALL OR A PORTION OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 04/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q REV. $578.4M, EST. $542.0M; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – CO IS ASSESSING OPPORTUNITIES TO MONETIZE NON-CORE ASSETS

More notable recent Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Diversify Your RRSP With These 2 Top Gold Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” on April 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “White Gold Corp to Acquire QV Gold Project from Comstock Metals Ltd; Includes 230000 Oz Gold Inferred Resource on the VG Deposit Contiguous to the White Gold Property & High Priority New Targets – GlobeNewswire” published on January 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For February 14, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “2 Gold Stocks to Help Your RRSP Weather the Storm – The Motley Fool Canada” published on May 11, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Could There Be More Merger Action in the Worldâ€™s Gold Fields? – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 24, 2018.

Analysts await Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, up 900.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AEM’s profit will be $23.43 million for 129.85 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 3,703 shares to 23,308 shares, valued at $5.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Fed Stress Test: 2019 Capital Plan Results Boost Financial Stocks – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy Bank of America After Dividend and Buyback Boost? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Valuewalk.com published: “Floor & Decor Soaring; Chicoâ€™s FAS Crashing – ValueWalk” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman, State Street, U.S. Bancorp, Wells Fargo make capital plans – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.