As Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Share Value Declined, Holder Sprott Has Upped Stake; Kiltearn Partners Llp Continues to Hold Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB)

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 20,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 183,158 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.64 million, up from 162,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $51.57. About 974,390 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 8.32% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 17/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Net $44.9M; 22/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Nl 43-101 Technical Report on the Meadowbank Gold Complex in Nunavut; 22/03/2018 – Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 10/05/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2018; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Rev $578.4M; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Announces Election of Directors

Kiltearn Partners Llp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp bought 73,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.63 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201.63M, up from 4.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.57. About 5.83 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Mgmt reported 0.58% stake. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Gp Limited Liability Company invested in 19,897 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca owns 2,729 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd holds 11,875 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs invested 0.29% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Amp Investors Limited holds 0.11% or 459,035 shares. Schmidt P J Management Inc reported 17,176 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Adage Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.16% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Georgia-based Montag A And Assocs has invested 0.2% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Laurion Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 0.15% or 250,687 shares in its portfolio. Northcoast Asset Management stated it has 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Jnba Fin has 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 1,024 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Llc has 20,969 shares. Keating Investment Counselors has invested 2.89% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Verition Fund Management Limited Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16 billion and $3.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 201,400 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $77.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW) by 841,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 568,184 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.

