As Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Share Price Rose, Holder Howland Capital Management Has Increased Position; J2 Global Communicatons Co (JCOM) Holder Zebra Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $1.29 Million

Howland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 23.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc bought 42,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 218,948 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.22M, up from 176,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 1.14 million shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 04/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Rail-Veyor® Material Handling System is now hauling all Deep 1 production material at Agnico Eagle’s Goldex Mine; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q EPS 19c; 12/03/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines: Each of 10 Nominees Elected as Directors; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE COBALT MINING PROPERTIES IN COBALT SILVER DISTRICT IN ONTARIO

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in J2 Global Communicatons Inc Co (JCOM) by 80.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 14,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The hedge fund held 3,626 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $322,000, down from 18,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in J2 Global Communicatons Inc Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $91. About 214,343 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.95-Adj EPS $6.25; 24/04/2018 – j2 Cloud Services Expands Senior Leadership Team; Ron Burr to Take on Senior Vice President and General Manager Role; 26/03/2018 – J2 Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 09/04/2018 – j2 Global Expands Executive Team with Key New Hire; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.2 BLN TO $1.25 BLN; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 41.5C/SHR FROM 40.5C; 20/03/2018 – J2 Global Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – J2 Global Names Dan Stone as Pres of Its Everyday Health Division

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $192.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autonation Inc Com Stk (NYSE:AN) by 9,039 shares to 15,435 shares, valued at $647,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Michaels Companies Inc Ir (NASDAQ:MIK) by 80,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,190 shares, and has risen its stake in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold JCOM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 46.58 million shares or 0.79% less from 46.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability owns 24,781 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 33,834 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability accumulated 217,762 shares. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Trust Division reported 4,767 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability reported 0.02% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 11,900 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com holds 135,674 shares. Whittier Trust owns 180 shares. Cim Mangement owns 0.11% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 3,389 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Co stated it has 9,221 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Yorktown Mgmt And Research has 0.08% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 2,400 shares. Profund Advsrs holds 0.16% or 37,450 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.04% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Foster & Motley holds 23,039 shares.

More notable recent j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “j2 Global Inc (JCOM) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on February 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “j2 Global to Participate at 5 Investor Conferences in May and June – Business Wire” published on May 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is J2 Global Inc (JCOM) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Science Applications (SAIC) Q1 Earnings Beat Mark, Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Analysts await j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 12.06% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.41 per share. JCOM’s profit will be $78.83 million for 14.40 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by j2 Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.