As Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Market Value Rose, Stack Financial Management Has Raised by $584,026 Its Holding; Alyeska Investment Group LP Holding in Dollar Tree (DLTR) Upped as Valuation Declined

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 13,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 313,798 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.65 million, up from 300,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $63.27. About 1.40 million shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Rev $578.4M; 10/04/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2018; 20/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Sale of Common Shrs of Belo Sun Mining Corp; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE COBALT MINING PROPERTIES IN COBALT SILVER DISTRICT IN ONTARIO; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 24/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS LTD AEM.Sl – REITERATE GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 OF AT LEAST S$255 MILLION SALES AND S$42 MILLION PROFIT BEFORE TAX; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 125.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 317,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 570,636 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.94 million, up from 252,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $101.99. About 1.76 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O FY SHR VIEW $5.90, REV VIEW $23.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an; 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25, EST. $1.30; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s (NYSE:AEM) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) A Strong Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Is $2,000 Gold on the Horizon – PRNewswire” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “New 52-Week-High Achievers For Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.11% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Stock Yards National Bank And owns 20,098 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Voya Investment Limited Liability Company reported 109,864 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Portolan Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 40,710 shares. Legal And General Group Public Lc has 1.48M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 16,339 shares. Buckingham Capital Mgmt Inc, New York-based fund reported 65,102 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.08% stake. Moreover, Franklin has 0.02% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 280,009 shares. The Tennessee-based Livingston Asset (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has invested 0.17% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Hrt Ltd Co holds 0.13% or 7,866 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw reported 2.47 million shares. Leuthold Group Limited Co holds 1% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 70,734 shares. Archon Partners Limited Liability Com invested in 58,000 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Huntington Savings Bank holds 0.38% or 221,786 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Grocery Outlet Isn’t the Growth Stock You May Think It Is – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dollar Tree Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “October 4th Options Now Available For Dollar Tree (DLTR) – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 30, 2019 : DG, DLTR, BURL, TECD, SAFM, NGL, DBI, CSIQ, MOV, TITN, BITA, EXPR – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALGN, DLTR – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.