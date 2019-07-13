As Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Market Value Declined, Sprott Lifted Its Holding; As Hff Cl A (HF) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Syntal Capital Partners Cut by $470,000 Its Position

Syntal Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hff Inc Cl A (HF) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16 million, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hff Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.6. About 3.66 million shares traded or 440.02% up from the average. HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) has risen 38.20% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.77% the S&P500. Some Historical HF News: 24/04/2018 – HFF 1Q REV. $131.6M, EST. $143.5M; 24/04/2018 – HFF Inc 1Q Rev $131.6M; 12/04/2018 – HFF Announces $145M Construction Financing for Renovation and Expansion of 633 Folsom in San Francisco; 19/03/2018 – HFF Announces €110MM Financing for the Acquisition and Redevelopment of Ikos Andalusia in Costa del Sol, Spain; 23/03/2018 – HFF Announces $159.2M Recapitalization of 11-Property, Multi-State Industrial Portfolio; 17/04/2018 – HFF REPORTS $260M CONSTRUCTION FINANCING; 20/03/2018 – HFF Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Mar. 27-28; 03/05/2018 – HFF REPORTS SALE & PURCHASE FINANCING OF HOTEL MDR; 15/03/2018 – HFF Announces $110.5M Sale of and $76M Financing for 900-Unit Apartment Community in Bradenton, Florida; 03/05/2018 – HFF Announces Sale and Acquisition Financing of Hotel MdR in Southern California’s Silicon Beach

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 20,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 183,158 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.64 million, up from 162,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $51.89. About 913,721 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 8.32% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Rev $578.4M; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE COBALT MINING PROPERTIES IN COBALT SILVER DISTRICT IN ONTARIO; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – QTRLY REVENUES FROM MINING OPERATIONS $578.4 MLN VS $547.5 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 12/03/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018; 22/03/2018 – Poyry: Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 07/03/2018 Singapore Bourse: Change In Aem Holdings Ltd; 22/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Nl 43-101 Technical Report on the Meadowbank Gold Complex in Nunavut

More notable recent HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Magna International Inc. (MGA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Callaway Golf Company (ELY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ventas, Inc. (VTR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 3.28% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.61 per share. HF’s profit will be $23.50M for 19.32 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by HFF, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold HF shares while 52 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.38 million shares or 5.04% less from 34.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Retail Bank And Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). State Street owns 0% invested in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) for 1.08 million shares. 1,836 are owned by Huntington National Bank & Trust. Hightower Advsrs reported 33,866 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Limited Liability accumulated 16,229 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 0.06% stake. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 2,537 shares. Bridges Inv Management holds 0.06% or 29,360 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 0.02% or 1.08M shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). 57,401 were reported by Sei Investments Com. 30 are held by Smithfield Trust. Moody Savings Bank Division has invested 0% in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Amalgamated Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Mason Street Advsrs Lc owns 12,612 shares.

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27B and $460.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 113,856 shares to 904,661 shares, valued at $27.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEMKT:SAND) by 386,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.62M shares, and cut its stake in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG).

More notable recent Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 9, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Agnico Eagle – 2019 Will Be The Harvesting Year – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “White Gold Corp. Increases Mineral Resource Estimate by 25% to 1,039,600 Indicated and 508,700 Inferred Ounces of Gold with 2018 Exploration on the White Gold Property, Yukon, Canada – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Agnico-Eagle could make end run around U.S. to avoid tariffs, CEO says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 06, 2019.