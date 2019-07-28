As Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Market Value Declined, Howland Capital Management Increased Its Position by $900,076; Goldcorp New (GG) Shareholder Kopernik Global Investors Has Lowered Its Position as Valuation Were Volatile

Kopernik Global Investors Llc decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (GG) by 99.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc sold 1.34 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 11,793 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135,000, down from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $11.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 26/04/2018 – SPHINX RESOURCES – IN CONNECTION WITH DEAL, GOLDCORP WILL ACQUIRE 14% INTEREST IN QPM UNDER SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT BETWEEN CANADA STRATEGIC & GOLDCORP; 22/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GOLDCORP INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 26/04/2018 – GOLDCORP COSTS TO FALL `QUITE APPRECIABLY’ IN 2ND HALF: CEO; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Strategic investment by Goldcorp to create a new gold explorer in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory of Quebec with Canada S; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander SA Buys New 1.5% Position in Goldcorp; 24/05/2018 – Goldcorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – GOLDCORP DEPOSITS FIRST GOLD ON TRADEWIND BLOCKCHAIN; 26/04/2018 – Goldcorp Announces Voting Results from Annual Shareholders Meetings

Howland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 13.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc bought 20,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 176,700 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69M, up from 155,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 1.12M shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 8.32% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – CO IS ASSESSING OPPORTUNITIES TO MONETIZE NON-CORE ASSETS; 24/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS LTD AEM.Sl – REITERATE GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 OF AT LEAST S$255 MILLION SALES AND S$42 MILLION PROFIT BEFORE TAX; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 09/04/2018 – Rail-Veyor® Material Handling System is now hauling all Deep 1 production material at Agnico Eagle’s Goldex Mine; 25/04/2018 – AEM Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE WEST PEQUOP JV, SUMMIT AND PQX PROPERTIES IN NEVADA; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 17C; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Announces Election of Directors; 29/05/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD AEM.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11,453 shares to 151,346 shares, valued at $21.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB) by 26,742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,848 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

