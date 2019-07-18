As Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Market Value Declined, High Pointe Capital Management Has Boosted Stake; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Rose, E&G Advisors LP Has Increased Position by $372,020

E&G Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp bought 209 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $980.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $17.87 during the last trading session, reaching $1992.03. About 2.56M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Fortune: Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition Review: Fun for the Whole Family; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Test New Ad That Competes With Google, Criteo; 18/05/2018 – TRUMP HAS PERSONALLY PUSHED U.S. POSTMASTER GENERAL TO DOUBLE THE RATE THE POSTAL SERVICE CHARGES AMAZON.COM AND OTHER FIRMS TO SHIP PACKAGES -WASHINGTON POST; 17/04/2018 – Amazon and Google have not yet agreed to the Cybersecurity Tech Accord; 19/03/2018 – Cramer: Etsy is a buy after proving it can stave off Amazon; 11/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon and Google are fighting again; 12/04/2018 – Agency Spy: Initiative L.A. Wins Amazon Studios Media Business as IPG Consolidates the Larger Amazon Account; 19/05/2018 – Whole Foods will give Amazon Prime customers a 10 percent discount on sale items. Via @DelRey:; 03/04/2018 – Amazon may offer to buy India’s Flipkart – Mint

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 127.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 8,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,360 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $668,000, up from 6,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $52.86. About 1.99M shares traded or 46.42% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 8.32% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q REV. $578.4M, EST. $542.0M; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 17C; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE REITERATED FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Rev $578.4M; 10/04/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2018; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 22/03/2018 – Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 07/03/2018 Singapore Bourse: Change In Aem Holdings Ltd; 22/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Nl 43-101 Technical Report on the Meadowbank Gold Complex in Nunavut

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93 million and $73.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8,330 shares to 9,570 shares, valued at $872,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Consulate Inc owns 187 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Linscomb & Williams has 0.4% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,647 shares. Crestwood Advisors Gp Limited Liability Corp reported 4,850 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. 1,374 are held by Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Limited Company. Kelly Lawrence W And Ca holds 133 shares. Security National Tru holds 3,240 shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. Jaffetilchin Prtnrs Ltd Company holds 803 shares. Fiduciary Trust owns 30,985 shares or 1.48% of their US portfolio. Oakworth Capital stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Geode Capital Limited Liability Com reported 2.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tributary Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 525 shares. Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.19% or 160 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 38,701 shares. Mawer Management holds 21,153 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Citigroup reported 402,174 shares.