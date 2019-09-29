As Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Market Valuation Rose, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Trimmed by $397,500 Its Position; Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Shareholder S&Co Has Trimmed Position

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 32.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 7,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 16,370 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $833,000, down from 24,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.21% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $55.49. About 1.94M shares traded or 24.15% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – QTRLY REVENUES FROM MINING OPERATIONS $578.4 MLN VS $547.5 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – CO IS ASSESSING OPPORTUNITIES TO MONETIZE NON-CORE ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Rev $578.4M; 20/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Sale of Common Shrs of Belo Sun Mining Corp; 22/03/2018 – Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 07/03/2018 Singapore Bourse: Change In Aem Holdings Ltd; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE COBALT MINING PROPERTIES IN COBALT SILVER DISTRICT IN ONTARIO; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 22/03/2018 – Poyry: Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 7,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 393,430 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.84 million, down from 400,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 11.20 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 19/03/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: AFC Bournemouth step up interest in Bristol City’s Bobby Reid as Premier League clubs circle; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 24/04/2018 – 5.3 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 291KM WSW OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 15/04/2018 – 5.1 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 47KM SW OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE; 17/05/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces European Commission Approval of CABOMETYX® (Cabozantinib) for Previously Untreated Intermediate- or Poor-Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 27/04/2018 – Advantagene Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $911.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 25,888 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $30.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp by 45,861 shares in the quarter, for a total of 797,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd Cl A.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.96 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year's $1.09 per share. BMY's profit will be $1.72B for 11.96 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capwealth Advisors Limited Co owns 204,774 shares or 1.33% of their US portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 91,444 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.11% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Westpac Bk holds 366,109 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Windsor Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owns 36,104 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Grassi Inv Mngmt owns 123,265 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Ally Fin Incorporated reported 20,000 shares. Delphi Ma has invested 1.13% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Proshare Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 255,016 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 0.13% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 131,353 shares. Hengehold Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.16% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Rockland Co holds 0.48% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 106,161 shares. Kistler reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. 11,000 shares were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J, worth $491,920.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 4,323 shares to 45,744 shares, valued at $6.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 14,392 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).