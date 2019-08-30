As Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Stock Rose, Holder Hexavest Has Cut Stake by $2.12 Million; As Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined, Holder Cornerstone Advisors Boosted Its Position

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 49,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The hedge fund held 329,663 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.34M, down from 378,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $62.09. About 257,311 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE REITERATED FOR 2018; 12/03/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Net $44.9M; 07/03/2018 Singapore Bourse: Change In Aem Holdings Ltd; 17/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Poyry: Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 05/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS – PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 26/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L

Cornerstone Advisors Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 30.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc bought 958 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,094 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, up from 3,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $365.5. About 661,227 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/03/2018 – Look inside Boeing’s race against SpaceX to launch the next generation of human spaceflight; 01/05/2018 – BOEING TO BUY AEROSPACE PARTS DISTRIBUTOR KLX FOR $4.25B; 18/05/2018 – The Star Edmonton: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Awarded $427 Million Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 08/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) CEO SAYS CO NOT “OFFICIALLY” CANCELLED ITS WIDEBODY 787 AIRCRAFT ORDER WITH BOEING; 26/03/2018 – The ceremonial key to the plane was handed to Singapore Airlines Chief Executive Goh Choon Phong on the tarmac at Boeing’s South Carolina plant; 03/04/2018 – Norwegian Air says $250 mln Dreamliner facility could be converted to long-term financing; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO: AEROSPACE IS STRONGEST OF BIG INDUSTRIAL MKTS; 11/05/2018 – AVweb: Iran Nuclear Deal Cancellation Fails to Dent Boeing and Airbus

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Clean Yield Grp Incorporated has 0.21% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,365 shares. 49,249 were reported by Private Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability. Dumont And Blake Inv Ltd Com reported 3,841 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank accumulated 51,785 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Highlander Capital Management Ltd Liability invested in 7,425 shares or 1.75% of the stock. Truepoint holds 0.04% or 1,154 shares. Associated Banc reported 58,822 shares stake. Cyrus Prtn LP invested in 5,000 shares. Amp Capital owns 273,222 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Altfest L J And stated it has 8,152 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 3,518 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank reported 0.61% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.15% or 48,616 shares in its portfolio. Rench Wealth Management, a Texas-based fund reported 14,889 shares. Janney Capital Ltd holds 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,779 shares.

Analysts await Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 1,900.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AEM’s profit will be $47.63 million for 77.61 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29 billion and $7.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc Ce (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 110,287 shares to 1.78 million shares, valued at $95.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc Ab (EWW) by 22,691 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Csl Ltd.