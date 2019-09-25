As Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Stock Value Declined, Hood River Capital Management Upped Its Position; Abbott Labs (ABT) Holder Forbes J M & Co Llp Lifted Holding

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp bought 16,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 164,451 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.83M, up from 147,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $82.56. About 1.11M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WORKING TO ENSURE CRIME IS PROSECUTED APPROPRIATELY; 09/04/2018 – Commonwealth’s Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott Honored with 2017 WBEC Leadership Award; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT BEGINS OCT STUDY IN CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE WITH STENT; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Study; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.23 TO $1.33 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Stu; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 million; 16/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 03/04/2018 – Johnson Controls appoints Nancy Berce as chief information officer

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 7,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The institutional investor held 218,130 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.88 million, up from 210,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $35.93. About 214,779 shares traded. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has declined 43.99% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AGIO News: 09/04/2018 – CELG: Celgene M&A targets may include Agios, Jounce, FT reports; 16/05/2018 – Jounce Therapeutics to Present Data from Ongoing ICONIC Trial of JTX-2011 at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Ann; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.63 in 2019Q1.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72 million and $2.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innovative Industrial Proper by 14,067 shares to 222,980 shares, valued at $27.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 27,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.42M shares, and cut its stake in Rapid7 Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1.