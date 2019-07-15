As Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Stock Declined, Point72 Asset Management LP Decreased by $2.85 Million Its Holding; Focused Investors Has Lifted Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by $404,000

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) by 27.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 42,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 112,458 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58 million, down from 155,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $46.17. About 382,144 shares traded. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has declined 45.54% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AGIO News: 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY OPDIVO WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,511 MLN VS $1,127 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG); 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 08/03/2018 – Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer

Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company's stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 969,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.15M, up from 965,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $113.9. About 12.65M shares traded or 13.63% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

More notable recent Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. – Yahoo Finance" on June 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Agios Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results Nasdaq:AGIO – GlobeNewswire" published on August 02, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: "AVEO Reports Positive Results on Leukemia Drug, Shares Up – Nasdaq" on April 02, 2019.

Analysts await Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-1.73 earnings per share, down 45.38% or $0.54 from last year’s $-1.19 per share. After $-1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold AGIO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.93 million shares or 3.47% more from 54.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) for 46,719 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 143,050 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Llc invested in 0.01% or 95,763 shares. Pnc Service Grp holds 0% or 1,575 shares. 47,730 were reported by Guggenheim. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) for 37,171 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 178,887 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 4,500 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt reported 5,600 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Co owns 25,232 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Com reported 201 shares stake. National Bank & Trust Of America De has 0% invested in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). International Ca has 20,376 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 8 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prelude Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) for 140 shares.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 13.25M shares to 13.35 million shares, valued at $265.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 400,051 shares in the quarter, for a total of 760,051 shares, and has risen its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. Another trade for 18,679 shares valued at $1.96M was made by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. Friedman Stacey also sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. CROWN JAMES S also bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, February 5. Petno Douglas B sold $1.22M worth of stock. $1.40M worth of stock was sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: "Earnings Season 'Kicks Off' in Earnest This Week – Live Trading News" on July 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "Crypto News: JPMorgan to Start Trials, IBM Launches New Enterprise Blockchain Platform – The Motley Fool" published on June 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Big Bank Results Seen Strong As Executives Manage Through Challenges – Benzinga" on July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waverton Inv Mgmt Ltd reported 1.00 million shares. First Manhattan invested in 0.22% or 383,221 shares. Moreover, Perkins Coie Tru has 0.14% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,873 shares. Gfs Limited Liability Corporation owns 16,865 shares. Allstate holds 0.69% or 253,087 shares in its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Co invested in 101,573 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Capital Int Ca reported 78,934 shares stake. Moller stated it has 5,084 shares. Sageworth holds 0.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1,078 shares. Godsey Gibb Associate reported 3,212 shares. Verity & Verity Limited Liability Com invested 2.47% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Thornburg Investment Mngmt Inc stated it has 4.49% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Daiwa Secs Inc has invested 0.16% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Martin & Tn has invested 0.74% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 166,189 were reported by Affinity Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Co.