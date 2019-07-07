As Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Stock Declined, Capital International Investors Has Upped Holding; Dowling & Yahnke Has Cut Its Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $693,293 as Market Valuation Declined

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) by 0.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 14,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.25M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $219.04 million, up from 3.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $45.79. About 255,592 shares traded. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has declined 45.54% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AGIO News: 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: In Phase 3 CheckMate -214 Clinical Trial, Opdivo + Yervoy Combination Demonstrated a Significant and Unprecedented Increase in Overall Survival; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab); 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 18.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 13,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,271 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 69,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 3.69M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS Health appoints Marc-David Munk as CMO of MinuteClinic; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS; 03/05/2018 – The Justice Department will also review CVS Health’s bid for Aetna; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group results; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conference; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32; 11/04/2018 – The plan will first be available to those using CVS’ pharmacy benefit manager Caremark; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH – WILL BE INITIATING CLINICAL TRIAL TO DEMONSTRATE SAFETY & EFFICACY OF NEW HOME HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in West Virginia to Help Combat Opioid Abuse

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 8.22 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 14.52M shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Motco holds 0.66% or 122,903 shares. South State invested in 0.36% or 64,156 shares. 55,964 are owned by Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Or. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 863,767 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.08% stake. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 683,409 shares stake. Sky Invest Grp Inc Lc invested in 0.21% or 10,571 shares. Ohio-based Farmers has invested 1.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Waters Parkerson Ltd Liability Co has 272,279 shares. Moreover, Sun Life Financial Inc has 0.03% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Lingohr Partner Asset Management Gmbh reported 0.76% stake. Lowe Brockenbrough And reported 56,699 shares. Moreover, Wallington Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 1.56% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 110,350 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 8.47M shares.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDE) by 6,098 shares to 47,363 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 9,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,186 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWC).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W. 3,410 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $198,769 on Friday, March 1. MERLO LARRY J sold $11.49 million worth of stock or 166,368 shares. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold AGIO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.93 million shares or 3.47% more from 54.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Inc stated it has 0% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Asset One Ltd reported 10,863 shares. Engineers Gate Manager L P, a New York-based fund reported 4,100 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) for 1,172 shares. 188 are owned by Shine Investment Advisory Ser. Gotham Asset Ltd reported 0% stake. Signaturefd Limited Liability has invested 0% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Shell Asset Mngmt Com reported 0.01% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Wells Fargo Mn owns 116,845 shares. 5,218 were reported by Virtu Llc. Aperio Gru Limited Com, a California-based fund reported 7,846 shares. Baillie Gifford & Commerce accumulated 872,225 shares. Moreover, Clearbridge Invests Lc has 0.09% invested in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) for 1.51M shares. 5,870 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 8 shares.