As Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Share Value Declined, Bb Biotech Ag Has Lifted by $6.70 Million Its Holding; Ansys (ANSS) Shares Rose While Stone Run Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding

Bb Biotech Ag increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) by 3.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag bought 100,000 shares as the company's stock declined 9.55% . The institutional investor held 2.98M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.85 million, up from 2.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $42.4. About 902,592 shares traded or 62.86% up from the average. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has declined 43.99% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.99% the S&P500.

Stone Run Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc analyzed 1,900 shares as the company's stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 31,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, down from 33,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $17.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $5.45 during the last trading session, reaching $209.57. About 365,146 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold AGIO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.93 million shares or 3.47% more from 54.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) for 112,409 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 11 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd has 839,948 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) for 282,345 shares. Baillie Gifford & Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) for 872,225 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag accumulated 21,600 shares. Barclays Public Limited owns 3,498 shares. 4,851 were reported by Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Westfield Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 0.18% or 342,680 shares. Oppenheimer And Com has 64,127 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors Inc reported 0% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). 195,313 are owned by D E Shaw And. Creative Planning holds 0% or 3,785 shares. Artisan Prns Lp has 0.02% invested in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO).

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00M and $203.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,251 shares to 31,638 shares, valued at $7.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).