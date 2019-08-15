As Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Share Price Declined, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has Raised Stake by $5.29 Million; Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Stake in Concho Res (CXO) Has Lowered by $902,000 as Share Value Declined

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 76.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 8,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The hedge fund held 2,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $277,000, down from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $68.87. About 3.31 million shares traded or 43.95% up from the average. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES RSP PERMIAN UNDER REVIEW FOR UPGRADE FOLLOWING ACQUISITION ANNOUNCEMENT; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES – UPON DEAL TERMINATION WITH RSP PERMIAN UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, RSP TO PAY CO A FEE OF $250 MLN; 24/04/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates RSP Permian, Inc. Acquisition; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Sees RSP Deal Immediately Accretive to Key Per-Shr Metrics; 28/03/2018 – Concho CEO Sees RSP Deal as `Road Map’ for Consolidating Permian; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO HOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 74.5% OF COMBINED CO; 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Concho investors shun biggest US oil deal in six years; 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q EPS $5.58; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – UPON CLOSING, CONCHO’S BOARD WILL BE EXPANDED TO 11 DIRECTORS, TO INCLUDE ONE INDEPENDENT MEMBER OF RSP BOARD

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) by 80.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 79,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The institutional investor held 177,410 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.97 million, up from 98,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $43. About 561,643 shares traded. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has declined 43.99% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AGIO News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 16/04/2018 – FDA OKS BRISTOL-MYERS’ NIVOLUMAB PLUS IPILIMUMAB COMBINATION; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 10/04/2018 – The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Nanobiotix Have an Agreement to Run lmmunotherapeutic Pre-Clinical Research in Lung Cancer Combining NBTXR3 and Nivolumab; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 10/04/2018 – NANOBIOTIX : THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MD ANDERSON CANCER CENTER AND NANOBIOTIX HAVE AN AGREEMENT TO RUN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTIC PRE-CLINICAL RESEARCH IN LUNG CANCER COMBINING NBTXR3 AND NIVOLUMAB

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 45,154 shares to 52.62M shares, valued at $1.70 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transunion by 77,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.74 million shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold AGIO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.93 million shares or 3.47% more from 54.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Limited Liability holds 5,392 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cwm Llc has invested 0% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Artal Gru Sa invested 1.1% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). 7,846 are owned by Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company. Geode Capital Management Ltd invested in 537,035 shares. Gam Ag has invested 0.06% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 5,870 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 21,873 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based First Advsrs LP has invested 0.24% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.01% stake. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) for 14,448 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Comerica Bankshares accumulated 13,608 shares. Principal Gp holds 0% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) or 14,925 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.56 million activity. Helms Susan J bought $49,084 worth of stock or 700 shares. 10,000 Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) shares with value of $654,000 were bought by HARPER JACK F. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $492,240 was made by BRIDWELL TUCKER S on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold CXO shares while 131 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 188.43 million shares or 0.36% less from 189.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Invest Oh accumulated 3,118 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 85,547 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Lc reported 51,300 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Management LP owns 0.33% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 658,569 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt stated it has 18,236 shares. Fmr Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). 12,245 were accumulated by Amg Trust Financial Bank. Moreover, Bessemer Grp has 0.03% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 75,940 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2.72M shares. Aperio Grp Limited owns 0.03% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 60,060 shares. Optimum Inv has invested 0.01% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Korea Invest owns 13,800 shares. Qs Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 0.06% or 55,823 shares. Intrust Savings Bank Na accumulated 3,730 shares.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 7.03M shares to 7.32M shares, valued at $57.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 1.80 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).