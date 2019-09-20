As Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Market Valuation Declined, Baillie Gifford & Company Increased Position by $10.17 Million; As Carlisle Cos (CSL) Stock Rose, Holder Ajo LP Lifted Its Position

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) by 23.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 207,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.86M, up from 872,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Agios Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $36.23. About 210,592 shares traded. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has declined 43.99% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AGIO News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced; 09/04/2018 – AGIO: Agios, Jounce rise on report of potential acquisition inte

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Carlisle Cos (CSL) by 462.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 363,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 441,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.00 million, up from 78,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Carlisle Cos for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $145.01. About 271,961 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 03/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Director Terry D. Growcock Retires; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Carlisle FoodService ‘B’ Rtg On Trm Ln; 27/03/2018 – Natoli Engineering Enters Encapsulation Machine Replacement Parts Market with Carlisle Precision Machining Acquisition; 20/03/2018 – CARLISLE COMPLETES SALE OF CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS; 25/04/2018 – Carlisle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – GM Names Steve Carlisle Senior VP and President, Cadillac; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Carlisle; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr To Carlisle Foodservice; B2 To Secured First Lien Facility; 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49B and $19.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) by 824,570 shares to 586,600 shares, valued at $28.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet (A) by 161,821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,999 shares, and cut its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD).

More notable recent Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s (NYSE:CSL) – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Carlisle: Gains Only Beginning – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold CSL shares while 117 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 48.23 million shares or 1.37% more from 47.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 277,998 shares. 35,071 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Piedmont Investment Incorporated stated it has 0.05% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Northern Tru Corp reported 471,525 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.05% or 970,700 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). 85,780 are held by State Teachers Retirement Systems. Alpha Windward Llc has 3,360 shares. The Washington-based Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Legal General Gp Pcl owns 138,019 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ajo LP reported 441,580 shares. California-based Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Saturna Cap reported 331,750 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Lc holds 0.01% or 2,956 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 10,196 shares.

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $94.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blue Apron Holdings Inc by 2.08 million shares to 148,506 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu.Com Sponsored Adr (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 2.66 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.87M shares, and cut its stake in Aj Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG).

More notable recent Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Agios Reports Business Highlights and First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Volatility 101: Should Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Have Dropped 50%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Interesting AGIO Put And Call Options For November 15th – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Questioning Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Future Revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Suggests It’s 50% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.