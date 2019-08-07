As Agios Pharma (AGIO) Shares Declined, Holder Sivik Global Healthcare Boosted Position; Atlanta Capital Management Co Lifted Markel (MKL) Stake by $2.29 Million

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Agios Pharma (AGIO) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Agios Pharma for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $41.03. About 296,661 shares traded. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has declined 43.99% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AGIO News: 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 19/03/2018 – Agios Pharmaceuticals: AG-270 Will Be Administered as Single-Agent Dosed Orally Once Daily in 28-Day Cycles; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 2,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 290,004 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288.91 million, up from 287,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $13.32 during the last trading session, reaching $1117.22. About 18,606 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21M and $271.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2,500 shares to 12,500 shares, valued at $3.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

More notable recent Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Agios Announces Orlando Oliveira Appointed as Senior Vice President and General Manager, International – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Agios Pharmaceuticals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Up 13.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on March 16, 2019. More interesting news about Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Agios Announces the Planned Retirement of Chief Scientific Officer, Scott Biller, Ph.D., Effective December 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Agios (AGIO) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 5.4% – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold AGIO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.93 million shares or 3.47% more from 54.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Gamma As, Norway-based fund reported 57,043 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 21,873 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0% or 4,500 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co reported 0% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 50,563 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Associate Limited Co holds 0% or 47,495 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer And Co reported 64,127 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Artisan Partnership stated it has 177,410 shares. Artal Group Inc invested in 400,000 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Daiwa Securities Gp invested in 371 shares or 0% of the stock. Century Companies stated it has 111,526 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. North Star Asset Mngmt reported 5,600 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 47,730 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 158,029 shares. Principal Financial owns 14,925 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $297,037 activity. Lewis Lemuel E bought 100 shares worth $103,500. 200 shares were bought by Connell K Bruce, worth $193,756 on Thursday, March 7.

More notable recent Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) and Encourages Markel Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Markel Q4 marred by writedown, accounting standard – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Markel Corporation’s (NYSE:MKL) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “John Lecci joins Markel as Senior Director, US Professional Errors & Omissions – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $20.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unifirst Corp Mass (NYSE:UNF) by 6,431 shares to 253,798 shares, valued at $38.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 1.45 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.96 million shares, and cut its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (NASDAQ:IART).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neville Rodie And Shaw Incorporated has invested 0.38% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Smithfield owns 579 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 85,375 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Moreover, Confluence Inv Mngmt has 0.96% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Da Davidson & has invested 0.01% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Pittenger And Anderson Inc has invested 0.07% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). New York-based Bancshares Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.01% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Parsons Capital Ri, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 210 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 19,033 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.02% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). D E Shaw Inc has 0.01% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 5,648 shares. Roundview Ltd Liability accumulated 1,641 shares. Avenir Corp stated it has 7.23% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated invested in 32 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blair William Il reported 2,019 shares.