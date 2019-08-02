As Agilysys (AGYS) Valuation Rose, Holder Mak Capital One Has Lowered Its Position by $60.39 Million; Philip Morris International In (PM) Shareholder Hollencrest Securities Decreased Stake by $645,568

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 7,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 103,063 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11M, down from 110,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $82.45. About 5.88 million shares traded or 23.58% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 54.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 2.88 million shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 2.41 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.99 million, down from 5.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $576.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.37. About 133,851 shares traded or 29.51% up from the average. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19; 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Trust Na holds 39,704 shares. Round Table Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Blue Edge Capital Ltd invested in 3,334 shares or 0% of the stock. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Lc reported 17,308 shares. Cannell Peter B And Co Incorporated owns 41,528 shares. 27,336 are owned by Argent Com. Strategic Advisors Limited Com has invested 0.16% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). New Jersey Better Educational Savings invested in 4,000 shares. Stifel Financial accumulated 1.87 million shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Liability stated it has 6,262 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Park National Oh stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Fundsmith Llp reported 6.69% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Ltd stated it has 30,031 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Choate Invest Advsrs has invested 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Guardian Cap LP holds 0.1% or 8,460 shares.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Dividend Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” on March 14, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Slack’s successful debut on the NYSE – CNBC” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris: A Killer Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on June 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria’s Dividend Hike Will Handily Beat Inflation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 15.05 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $762.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (NYSE:UPS) by 73,031 shares to 361,144 shares, valued at $40.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) by 116,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. G2 Invest Partners Limited Liability Com accumulated 311,512 shares. Cornerstone owns 70 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Price T Rowe Md owns 20,064 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership owns 10,721 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn invested in 0% or 30,103 shares. Vanguard Gru invested in 1.20 million shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Fin Incorporated accumulated 0% or 30,154 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Co reported 0.02% stake. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 624,555 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 57,344 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hcsf Mngmt Limited Company owns 9.41% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 630,757 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 24,286 shares. Pnc Financial Services Gp accumulated 397 shares.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Agilysys to Report Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results on July 25 and Host Conference Call and Webcast – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Agilysys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Agilysys’ Run Looks To Be Near An End – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Agilysys Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Revenue Rises 12.9% to Record $38.4 Million – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Agilysys (AGYS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.