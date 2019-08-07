As Agilysys (AGYS) Stock Value Rose, Archon Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $7.37 Million; Burns J W & Co Has Decreased Its Stake in Deluxe (DLX) by $952,407 as Stock Price Rose

Burns J W & Co Inc decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc sold 22,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 33,702 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 55,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $41.98. About 104,888 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/03/2018 – Deluxe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp. Acquires LogoMix, A Provider Of Custom Marketing Products For Small Businesses; 09/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp Acquires LogoMix for $43M in an All-Cash Transaction; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Rev $491.9M; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE CORP – LOGOMIX FOUNDER CRAIG BLOEM WILL TAKE A POSITION AS VICE PRESIDENT IN SMALL BUSINESS SERVICES UNIT; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE BUYS LOGOMIX, A PROVIDER OF CUSTOM MARKETING PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – A CEO SUCCESSION COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD HAS BEEN FORMED TO LEAD CEO SUCCESSION PROCESS; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $492 TO $499; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 REVENUE FROM $2.065 BLN TO $2.085 BLN

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 29.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 351,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 844,414 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.88M, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $613.19M market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $25.9. About 166,621 shares traded or 56.85% up from the average. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations; 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 4.88% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 6,834 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 15,418 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 10,721 shares. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Metropolitan Life Communications New York, New York-based fund reported 72,178 shares. Moreover, Dorsey Wright & Associate has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 398 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 263,350 shares. 125,687 were accumulated by Fire Grp. G2 Prns Management Ltd Co holds 2.03% or 311,512 shares. Bessemer Group accumulated 57,600 shares. 1,199 are owned by Kbc Gru Nv. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 24,286 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 9,100 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 23 selling transactions for $10.12 million activity. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider SRINIVASAN RAMESH bought $270,490.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $366.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 418,580 shares to 2.47 million shares, valued at $15.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% negative EPS growth.

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35M and $410.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,101 shares to 78,774 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt (NYSE:WM) by 4,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 21.32% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DLX’s profit will be $72.01 million for 6.36 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold DLX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.24 million shares or 3.97% less from 38.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 134,300 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 89,876 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners reported 16,609 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 8,060 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 19,352 shares. Moreover, Atria Invests Ltd has 0.01% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Epoch has invested 0.04% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Gsa Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 22,970 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 2,635 shares. Los Angeles And Equity stated it has 51,527 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.17% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Carroll Fincl Associates reported 0% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 11,998 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co accumulated 0% or 265,245 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 6,693 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.