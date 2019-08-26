As Agilysys (AGYS) Stock Rose, Holder Archon Capital Management Lowered Holding by $7.37 Million; Proofpoint (PFPT) Holder Falcon Point Capital Has Cut Its Holding by $570,152 as Stock Price Rose

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 29.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 351,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 844,414 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.88 million, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $643.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $27.19. About 96,809 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego; 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) by 8.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 4,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The institutional investor held 48,561 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90 million, down from 53,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $114.91. About 593,524 shares traded or 4.52% up from the average. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 21/05/2018 – Wombat Security Launches Second GDPR Training Module to Improve Employee Understanding of Secure Data Handling; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 17c; 02/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 16/03/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $120; 20/03/2018 – Global Market Survey: 77% of Businesses Expect to Fall Victim to Email Fraud in the Next 12 Months; 15/05/2018 – Whale Rock Capital Management Buys 2.1% Position in Proofpoint; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $694.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Cybersecurity Report Details Ransomware Phishing, Cryptocurrency Threats, Cloud Application; 24/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $120; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $702 MLN TO $706 MLN

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% negative EPS growth.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 23 sales for $10.12 million activity. SRINIVASAN RAMESH bought 11,000 shares worth $270,490.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $366.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 366,800 shares to 796,500 shares, valued at $121.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.12 EPS, up 61.29% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.27 actual EPS reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.56% EPS growth.

