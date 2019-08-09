As Agilysys (AGYS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Mak Capital One Has Trimmed Its Stake; Pioneer Investment Management Continues to Hold Holding in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In Del (BFAM)

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In Del (BFAM) by 127.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 4,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.49% . The institutional investor held 7,955 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 3,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $155.25. About 203,631 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 23/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Named a Winner of the Colorado 2018 Top Workplaces Award by Denver Post; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Bright Horizons; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES 2018 REVENUE UP 8%-10%; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 03/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $95; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q REV. $464M, EST. $461.0M; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 8% to 10%

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 54.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 2.88M shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 2.41M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.99M, down from 5.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $688.23M market cap company. The stock increased 4.42% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27.42. About 307,052 shares traded or 169.58% up from the average. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference; 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience

More notable recent Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Agilysys’ Run Looks To Be Near An End – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Agilysys (AGYS) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Agilysys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for May 16, 2019 : NVDA, BIDU, AMAT, IQ, AINV, VNET, BOOT, REDU, AGYS, LTM, VJET – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 23 selling transactions for $10.12 million activity. SRINIVASAN RAMESH had bought 11,000 shares worth $270,490 on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa reported 1,769 shares. Sei holds 36,181 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Albert D Mason Inc stated it has 25,955 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited accumulated 45,850 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 49,720 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Moreover, Northern has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 213,150 shares. The California-based Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 9,100 shares. 311,512 are held by G2 Investment Management Limited Liability Com. State Street Corporation owns 451,740 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) or 43,658 shares. Utd Fire Gp reported 125,687 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 5,949 shares or 0% of the stock. 12,667 are owned by Ajo Lp.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold BFAM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 54.73 million shares or 0.34% more from 54.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,880 are owned by Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.19% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 170,849 shares. Moreover, Nippon Life Global Americas has 0.51% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Bokf Na has invested 0.01% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Etrade Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, a Switzerland-based fund reported 49,470 shares. Three Peaks Mngmt Ltd, Colorado-based fund reported 22,481 shares. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Kbc Group Nv holds 32,459 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 1,284 were accumulated by American Intll Grp Incorporated. Capital Advisors Ok reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Hanseatic Mngmt Services accumulated 3,855 shares. Jennison Associate Lc reported 0.05% stake. 117,879 were accumulated by Parametric Ltd Co. Eam Investors Limited Liability Com holds 0.38% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) or 12,094 shares.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $70.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hb Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 10,406 shares to 248,964 shares, valued at $12.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Preferred Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:APTS) by 46,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800 shares, and cut its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (Put) (NYSE:AEP).