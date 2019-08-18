As Agilysys (AGYS) Stock Price Rose, Mak Capital One Decreased Its Stake by $67.46 Million; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Declined, Miracle Mile Advisors Has Increased Position by $1.25 Million

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 60.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 3.21 million shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 2.07 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.87M, down from 5.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $657.70M market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $27.78. About 75,850 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19; 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 247.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 23,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 33,191 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, up from 9,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00 million shares traded or 15.97% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Invesco holds 0% or 154,176 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 451,740 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc, New York-based fund reported 45,531 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.04% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 31,720 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc reported 57,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 624,555 shares. United Fire Gp holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 125,687 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 22,458 shares. Eam Investors Limited Com accumulated 119,993 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Co invested in 67,483 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 49,720 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership stated it has 199,318 shares. Ack Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 368,029 shares. Federated Inc Pa holds 1,769 shares.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 23 sales for $10.12 million activity. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider SRINIVASAN RAMESH bought $270,490.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73 million and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 13,436 shares to 213,991 shares, valued at $36.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 34,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 749,804 shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).