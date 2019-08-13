As Agilysys (AGYS) Stock Price Rose, Holder Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position by $1.35 Million; Jabil (JBL) Shareholder Texas Yale Capital Cut Its Holding by $2.66 Million

Texas Yale Capital Corp decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (JBL) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp sold 102,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% . The institutional investor held 9.55M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253.81 million, down from 9.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Jabil Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $28.74. About 471,042 shares traded. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 10.13% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 22/03/2018 – GOPRO & JABIL REPORT GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & EQUIPMENT LICENSE; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Sees 3Q Adj EPS 35c-Adj EPS 55c; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 38c; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – DEAL PROVIDES FOR NCR TO OBTAIN MANUFACTURING SERVICES FROM JABIL FOR NCR’S AUTOMATED TELLER MACHINES, SELF-SERVICE CHECKOUT SOLUTIONS; 30/03/2018 – JABIL PACT WITH BAYLIN EXPANDS WIRELESS ANTENNA CAPABILITIES; 24/04/2018 – Jabil: Michael Dastoor Will Succeed Forbes as CFO, Effective Sept. 1; 24/04/2018 – JABIL NAMES CONTROLLER MICHAEL DASTOOR AS NEXT CFO; 22/03/2018 – BAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES IN MANUFACTURING SERVICES PACT WITH JABIL; 24/04/2018 – JABIL CFO FORBES ALEXANDER TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE AUG. 31; 19/04/2018 – Jabil Declares Dividend of 8c

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 12.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 64,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 448,310 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.49 million, down from 512,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $657.58M market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $27.77. About 46,139 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego; 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR

Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 14,875 shares to 34,975 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,334 shares, and has risen its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold JBL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 5.19% more from 136.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Limited Co has 457,700 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 316,979 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) for 1,942 shares. Stifel Fincl invested in 0% or 18,738 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 345,940 shares. Primecap Management Ca holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) for 3.89 million shares. Kempen Mngmt Nv reported 253,299 shares stake. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.03% invested in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). 46,137 are owned by Federated Investors Pa. First Citizens Bancorporation Com stated it has 12,386 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Com, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 74,868 shares. Brandywine Global Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.09% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 569,138 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP accumulated 9,171 shares. Swiss Bank has 0.01% invested in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Analysts await Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. JBL’s profit will be $105.52 million for 10.41 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Jabil Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 146.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon holds 199,992 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Fincl Group Inc invested in 141,842 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Texas Permanent School Fund has 11,985 shares. Ameriprise stated it has 98,170 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset Ltd Co stated it has 240,627 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Pnc Svcs Group Inc has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Bessemer Group Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 57,600 shares. 36,075 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Investment Inc. Kbc Nv has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Albert D Mason reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Fire Group reported 0.99% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). 40,725 are owned by Legal And General Grp Public. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Company owns 505 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 45,531 shares stake.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% negative EPS growth.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 23 selling transactions for $10.12 million activity. Shares for $270,490 were bought by SRINIVASAN RAMESH.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72 million and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEMKT:EPM) by 100,636 shares to 492,093 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Destination Xl Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) by 345,807 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Astronova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT).